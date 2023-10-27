PAK vs SA: Usama Mir comes in as concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir has been named concussion substitute of all-rounder Shadab Khan during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 league match against South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Usama has now become the first ever concussion substitute in ODI World Cup history.

Shadab walked off the field after hitting his head on the ground in the first over of the second innings while fielding and didn’t return after.

Just on the second ball of the innings, Shadab, fielding at mid-on, ran to field the ball and during the process hurt himself and was seen lying on the ground while being attended by the physio. While a stretcher was called but Shadab chose to walk off the field but was in discomfort.

He was later seen trying to warmup on the sidelines but couldn’t recover fully after thorough assessment.

Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab.



Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 27, 2023

Pakistan Cricket confirmed that Usama will be replacing him and will be seen bowling in the second innings as like for like replacement.