MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma became the seventh Indian captain to lead the side in 100 international matches during the World Cup 2023 clash against England.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 11:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma.
India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

India captain Rohit Sharma featured in his 100th match as a skipper when he he took the field against England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

The 36-year-old became the seventh Indian captain to lead the team across formats behind MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and current head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rohit has the highest win-percentage among all Indian captains (73.73), having won 73 of his 99 previous games as captain.

The India opener first led the team in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala and fell for two runs. However, in the following match, Rohit slammed an unbeaten 208, his third ODI double-hundred, to become the second captain after Virender Sehwag to record an ODI double-hundred. Rohit also scored his first T20I hundred as captain in his second innings against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Check Out: India v England LIVE Score Updates

Rohit has amassed 3918 runs in his games as skipper across formats, with eight centuries and 24 fifties to his name. The ‘Hitman’ is third on the all-time list among captains with most sixes to their name across formats with 187 maximums, only behind Eoin Morgan (233) and MS Dhoni (211).

Rohit led India to a Nidahas Trophy triumph in 2018 besides bagging two Asia Cup titles in 2018 and 2023. He also led India in the second World Test Championship final where it finished runner-up. Rohit also led the side to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup where it lost to eventual champion England.

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: IND bats first vs ENG; both teams unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jammu and Kashmir cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates
    PTI
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali downs former world champion Mariya Muzychuk
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham reminded of 2019 final after run-out against Australia in thriller
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Virat Kohli full batting stats against England ahead of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs England LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: IND bats first vs ENG; both teams unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jammu and Kashmir cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates
    PTI
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali downs former world champion Mariya Muzychuk
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment