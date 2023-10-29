IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records

India captain Rohit Sharma featured in his 100th match as a skipper when he he took the field against England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

The 36-year-old became the seventh Indian captain to lead the team across formats behind MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and current head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rohit has the highest win-percentage among all Indian captains (73.73), having won 73 of his 99 previous games as captain.

The India opener first led the team in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala and fell for two runs. However, in the following match, Rohit slammed an unbeaten 208, his third ODI double-hundred, to become the second captain after Virender Sehwag to record an ODI double-hundred. Rohit also scored his first T20I hundred as captain in his second innings against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Rohit has amassed 3918 runs in his games as skipper across formats, with eight centuries and 24 fifties to his name. The ‘Hitman’ is third on the all-time list among captains with most sixes to their name across formats with 187 maximums, only behind Eoin Morgan (233) and MS Dhoni (211).

Rohit led India to a Nidahas Trophy triumph in 2018 besides bagging two Asia Cup titles in 2018 and 2023. He also led India in the second World Test Championship final where it finished runner-up. Rohit also led the side to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup where it lost to eventual champion England.