Rohit equals AB de Villiers for most ODI sixes in a calendar year during IND vs SA

India skipper Rohit Sharma equalled South Africa’s AB de Villiers for hitting the most ODI sixes in a calendar year during the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 14:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma during the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.
India’s Rohit Sharma during the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma during the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA LIVE ACTION

Rohit hit Lungi Ngidi for two sixes in 40-run innings to reach the 58 sixes mark before holing out to Temba Bavuma off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over.

Rohit went past Chris Gayle, who now sits second on the list with 56 sixes in 2019.

The 36-year-old took 23 innings to the milestone, five more than de Villiers.

Most ODI sixes by a player in a calendar year
AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 58 sixes in innings in 2015
Rohit Sharma (India) - 58 sixes in 23 innings in 2023
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 56 sixes in 15 innings in 2019
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 48 sixes in 36 innings in 2002
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 47 sixes in 24 innings in 2023

