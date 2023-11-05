Rohit equals AB de Villiers for most ODI sixes in a calendar year during IND vs SA

India skipper Rohit Sharma equalled South Africa’s AB de Villiers for hitting the most ODI sixes in a calendar year during the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Rohit hit Lungi Ngidi for two sixes in 40-run innings to reach the 58 sixes mark before holing out to Temba Bavuma off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over.

Rohit went past Chris Gayle, who now sits second on the list with 56 sixes in 2019.

The 36-year-old took 23 innings to the milestone, five more than de Villiers.