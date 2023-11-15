MagazineBuy Print

Shreyas Iyer scores third-fastest World Cup century by an Indian during IND vs NZ semifinal

Shreyas Iyer scored the third-fastest century by an Indian batter in the ICC ODI World Cup.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand.
India’s Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India's Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shreyas Iyer scored the third-fastest century by an Indian batter in the ICC ODI World Cup during the CWC 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS NETHERLANDS WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE ACTION

His 67-ball hundred propelled India to 397 for four in 50 overs.

He also became the third Indian to complete 500 runs in this edition to reach the feat after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul’s 62-ball century vs Netherlands and Rohit Sharma’s 63-ball hundred against Afghanistan occupies the top two fastest World Cup centuries by Indian batters.

Fastest World Cup hundreds by Indian batters
62 balls - KL Rahul vs Netherlands in 2023 World Cup
63 balls - Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup
67 balls - Shreyas Iyer vs New Zealand in 2023 World Cup
81 balls - Virender Sehwag vs Bermuda in 2007 World Cup
83 balls - Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh in 2011 World Cup

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup

