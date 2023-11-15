Shreyas Iyer scores third-fastest World Cup century by an Indian during IND vs NZ semifinal

Shreyas Iyer scored the third-fastest century by an Indian batter in the ICC ODI World Cup during the CWC 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

His 67-ball hundred propelled India to 397 for four in 50 overs.

He also became the third Indian to complete 500 runs in this edition to reach the feat after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul’s 62-ball century vs Netherlands and Rohit Sharma’s 63-ball hundred against Afghanistan occupies the top two fastest World Cup centuries by Indian batters.