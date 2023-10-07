South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs SL match today?

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will SA vs SL World Cup match be played?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 7.

What time will SA vs SL World Cup match begin?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will SA vs SL World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast SA vs SL World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of SA vs SL World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.