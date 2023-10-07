MagazineBuy Print

South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs SL match today?

SA vs SL LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 07, 2023 07:30 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
South Africa faces Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Saturday.
infoIcon

South Africa faces Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will SA vs SL World Cup match be played?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 7.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

What time will SA vs SL World Cup match begin?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will SA vs SL World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

ALSO READ
South Africa looks to bury ghosts of the past to start World Cup challenge afresh against Sri Lanka

Which TV channel will broadcast SA vs SL World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of SA vs SL World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

