South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live streaming info
When will SA vs SL World Cup match be played?
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 7.
What time will SA vs SL World Cup match begin?
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will SA vs SL World Cup match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Which TV channel will broadcast SA vs SL World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of SA vs SL World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
SOUTH AFRICA
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs SL match today?
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Ojas, Abhishek complete archery one-two; Jyothi wins gold, Aditi bags bronze; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 99 medals, 23 gold
- India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women lead TPE in Gold medal match - final updates
- Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins gold medal in men’s individual compound archery, beats Abhishek Verma in all-Indian final
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Ojas wins GOLD, Abhishek bags SILVER in men’s compound final; Kabaddi women’s final score
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE