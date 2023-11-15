India’s Virat Kohli and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson made their fourth ODI World Cup semifinal appearance as their sides face off in the last-four stage of the ongoing tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kohli and Williamson are the sixth and seventh players to make a record four semifinal appearances in the competition.
Players with four ODI World Cup semifinal appearances
Kohli made his first semifinal appearance in 2011 against Pakistan, during India’s title run. His next last-four matches -- in 2015 and 2019 -- ended in defeat, with the latter one coming against the Williamson-led New Zealand.
Williamson too made his World Cup debut in 2011. But his side fell to a defeat to Sri Lanka. In 2015 he won his first ODI World Cup semifinal, against South Africa. But the Kiwis lost to Australia in the final.
In 2019, his side got the better of India, before eventually losing to England in the final.
Interestingly, Kohli and Williamson had faced off in the semifinal of the under-19 World Cup in 2008, with India emerging the winner on that occasion.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: India wins the toss, opts to bat; IND unchanged
- Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson equal ODI World Cup record for most semifinal appearances
- VIDEO: India vs New Zealand in ICC tournaments - A recap
- India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- IND vs NZ Live Toss, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: India wins toss, elects to bat
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE