IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli overtakes Ricky Ponting for most runs in ICC World Cups, goes 2nd behind Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli crossed Ricky Ponting’s run tally in ODI World Cups during India’s final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli started the match just two short of the former Aussie captain’s haul of 1743 runs in the quadrennial tournament.

While Ponting needed 46 innings to get to the point, Kohli crossed it in just his 37th outing in the World Cup. This put Kohli in second place on the overall list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar, who has 2278 runs in 47 innings.

Kohli, playing in his third World Cup, has enjoyed a rich vein of form in this edition. Till the semifinal, Kohli had amassed 711 runs in 10 innings, including three hundreds and five half-centuries.

He also broke Tendulkar’s record of the most hundreds in ODIs and is also the first batter to score 700 runs or more in a single edition of the World Cup.