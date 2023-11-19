Full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup: Virat surpasses Ponting on second; Rohit overtakes Sangakkara to go fourth

India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the 2023 final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit, with 1533 runs in 27 innings at the time of writing, now sits fourth ahead of Sangakarra.

Soon enough, Virat Kohli went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting to go second on the list with 1744 runs in 36 innings.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain, Ricky Ponting, is second with 1743 runs in 42 innings.

Here is the full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup.

Top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup