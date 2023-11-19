MagazineBuy Print

Full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup: Virat surpasses Ponting on second; Rohit overtakes Sangakkara to go fourth

Here is the full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 14:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the 2023 final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit, with 1533 runs in 27 innings at the time of writing, now sits fourth ahead of Sangakarra.

Soon enough, Virat Kohli went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting to go second on the list with 1744 runs in 36 innings.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL

India’s Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain, Ricky Ponting, is second with 1743 runs in 42 innings.

Here is the full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup.

Top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup

Name Innings Runs Average Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 44 2278 56.95 152
Virat Kohli (IND)* 36 1744 60.03 107
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 42 1743 45.86 140*
Rohit Sharma (IND) 28 1560 62.40 140
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 35 1532 61.73 124
David Warner (AUS) 28 1520 58.46 178

