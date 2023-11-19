India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the 2023 final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rohit, with 1533 runs in 27 innings at the time of writing, now sits fourth ahead of Sangakarra.
Soon enough, Virat Kohli went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting to go second on the list with 1744 runs in 36 innings.
FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL
India’s Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain, Ricky Ponting, is second with 1743 runs in 42 innings.
Here is the full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup.
Top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup
|Name
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|44
|2278
|56.95
|152
|Virat Kohli (IND)*
|36
|1744
|60.03
|107
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|42
|1743
|45.86
|140*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|28
|1560
|62.40
|140
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|35
|1532
|61.73
|124
|David Warner (AUS)
|28
|1520
|58.46
|178
Latest on Sportstar
- Full list of top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup: Virat surpasses Ponting on second; Rohit overtakes Sangakkara to go fourth
- India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit, Shreyas fall in quick succession; IND 87/3 (11) vs AUS
- IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final: Live social media reactions, talking points; India loses Rohit, Shreyas quickly
- IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most runs as captain in single World Cup edition
- IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sangakkara in most runs in ICC World Cups list, moves into 4th place in overall list
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE