Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time

Virat Kohli went past 500 runs in the ongoing ODI World Cup during India’s match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 16:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa.
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Virat Kohli, celebrating his 35th birthday, went past 500 runs in the ongoing ODI World Cup during India’s match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

This is the first time the Indian batter has scored more than 500 runs in an ODI World Cup.

FOLLOW IND VS SA WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Kohli made his World Cup debut in 2011, playing a crucial role in India’s title run, scoring 282 runs, including a century against Bangladesh in the tournament opener.

His best performance in an ODI World Cup before this edition came in 2019, when he scored 443 runs at an average of 55.37.

Kohli is the 17th batter to score 500 or more in a men’s ODI World Cup. He is also only the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Sachin Tendulkar -- who has done it twice -- and Rohit Sharma.

The right-handed batter is also the third to breach the 500-run mark in this World Cup, after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

India /

South Africa /

ICC World Cup 2023

