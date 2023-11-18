Which teams are playing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?

The final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The summit clash will be played between India and Australia.

India finished the league stage undefeated to top the points table with 18 points before beating New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai by 70 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, started with two back-to-back losses but turned its fortunes around by winning the next seven and advancing to the semifinals. In the semis, it bettered South Africa by three wickets to book a spot in the final.