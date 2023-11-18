MagazineBuy Print

Which teams are playing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?

The final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 21:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy pictured inside the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy pictured inside the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy pictured inside the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The summit clash will be played between India and Australia.

India finished the league stage undefeated to top the points table with 18 points before beating New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai by 70 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, started with two back-to-back losses but turned its fortunes around by winning the next seven and advancing to the semifinals. In the semis, it bettered South Africa by three wickets to book a spot in the final.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
