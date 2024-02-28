MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bopanna-Ebden, Yuki-Haase pairs advance, Nagal exits from Dubai Tennis C’ship

Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Australian Open last month, took one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Mansouri and Qureshi 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 12:18 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.
File image of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. | Photo Credit: AFP

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight set win over the Tunisian-Pakistani pair of Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi here.

Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Australian Open last month, took one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Mansouri and Qureshi 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Bopanna and Ebden, who made their first outing since winning the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open, will face Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Czech Adam Pavlasek in the quarterfinals.

Another Indian, Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase also progressed to the quarterfinals, defeating Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Adrian Mannarino of France 6-7(6) 6-3 10-8 in a round of 16 match.

Yuki and Haase will next face the winner of the match between the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen and third seed English-Kiwi pair of Jamal Murray and Michael Venus.

However, it was curtains for India in men’s singles after the country’s top player Sumit Nagal exited in the round of 32.

Nagal lost 4-6 7-5 1-6 against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Related Topics

Dubai Tennis Championships /

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

Sumit Nagal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bopanna-Ebden, Yuki-Haase pairs advance, Nagal exits from Dubai Tennis C’ship
    PTI
  2. Mexican Open: Second-seeded Holger Rune eases past American Michael Mmoh
    AP
  3. Argentina to play exhibition against Costa Rica instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26
    AP
  4. A low-ranked American tennis player banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament
    AP
  5. Man Utd boss Ten Hag doesn’t want Ratcliffe vote of confidence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Bopanna-Ebden, Yuki-Haase pairs advance, Nagal exits from Dubai Tennis C’ship
    PTI
  2. Mexican Open: Second-seeded Holger Rune eases past American Michael Mmoh
    AP
  3. A low-ranked American tennis player banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament
    AP
  4. Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open for Acapulco relief programme
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bopanna-Ebden, Yuki-Haase pairs advance, Nagal exits from Dubai Tennis C’ship
    PTI
  2. Mexican Open: Second-seeded Holger Rune eases past American Michael Mmoh
    AP
  3. Argentina to play exhibition against Costa Rica instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26
    AP
  4. A low-ranked American tennis player banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament
    AP
  5. Man Utd boss Ten Hag doesn’t want Ratcliffe vote of confidence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment