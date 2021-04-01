Cricket Cricket ICC allows extended squads for senior events keeping in mind COVID-19 quarantine rules The ICC has decided to allow seven additional players or support staff to accompany squads for its senior events, keeping in mind the COVID-19 quarantine requirements. Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 April, 2021 21:45 IST File picture of the Indian team. - R.V. Moorthy Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 April, 2021 21:45 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to allow seven additional players or support staff to accompany squads for its senior events, keeping in mind the COVID-19 quarantine requirements. "The ICC Board agreed to allow Members to take up to seven additional players and/or support staff to accompany the squad of 23 to ICC senior events where a period of quarantine is required and/or teams are accommodated in a bio-secure bubble," the ICC said in a statement.READ: ICC Cricket Committee approves changes to DRS and third umpire protocols, 'Umpire's call' to stayThis eventually means India will be allowed to travel with a 30-strong squad for the World Test Championship final in June. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.