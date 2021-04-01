ICC allows extended squads for senior events keeping in mind COVID-19 quarantine rules

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to allow seven additional players or support staff to accompany squads for its senior events, keeping in mind the COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

"The ICC Board agreed to allow Members to take up to seven additional players and/or support staff to accompany the squad of 23 to ICC senior events where a period of quarantine is required and/or teams are accommodated in a bio-secure bubble," the ICC said in a statement.

This eventually means India will be allowed to travel with a 30-strong squad for the World Test Championship final in June.