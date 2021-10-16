T20 World Cup: Top five upsets

Much of the ever-growing popularity of Twenty20 cricket can be attributed to its thrill and unpredictability. There has been more than one occasion on which the 'minnows' have managed to turn the tables on their stronger opponents.

Here's taking a look at five such matches, where the underdogs pulled a rabbit out of the hat --

1. Zimbabwe beats Australia (ICC T20 World Cup 2007)

Arguably the most shocking of them all, Zimbabwe pipped a full-blooded Australian lineup by five wickets in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, then known as World T20.

Former Zimbabwe batting mainstay and opener Brendan Taylor, who announced his retirement earlier this year, played a match-winning knock of 60 off 45 balls to see his team across the finish line.

In the first innings, Australia failed to take off as it lost four of its top-order batters (Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey) under fifty. An unbeaten 22-ball 35 from Brad Hodge saw the side manage to post a total of 138/9. However, Zimbabwe managed to chase it down with a delivery to spare.

2. Netherlands beats England (ICC T20 World Cup 2014)

Although skipper Stuart Broad bowled an impressive quota, picking three wickets for 24 runs, England hardly had a clue regarding what was to befall after being set a target of 134 on March 31, 2014.

In the second innings, Mudassar Bukhari and Logan van Beek ran through a clueless England lineup in Chattogram as Broad and Co. crumbled for a paltry 88.

England's highest scorer in the game was Ravi Bopara with 18 runs. Eight players had departed while on single-digit scores.

3. Hong Kong beats Bangladesh (ICC T20 World Cup 2014)

In a low-scoring affair at Chattogram, Bangladesh folded for 108 on March 20, 2014, in 16.3 overs against Hong Kong as spinners Nadeem Ahmed and Nizakat Khan ran riot.

While Ahmed picked four, Khan had three dismissals to show for. Seven Bangladesh batters had even failed to register three runs.

In reply, although Hong Kong struggled throughout, Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad were eventually able to see the side through in 19.4 overs with two wickets remaining.

4. Netherlands beats England (ICC T20 World Cup 2009)

2014 wasn't the first time the Netherlands pulled a fast one on England. In 2009, the Dutch had breached the Englishmen's very own fortress at Lord's.

This time it was Tom de Grooth, who played hero with a 30-ball 49 in the 163-run chase. England, put in to bat, had got off to a flying start, courtesy a 101-run partnership between openers Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright.

In the chase, Netherlands ambled along until the last over when it had to score seven off the last six. At the crease were Edgar Schiferli and Ryan ten Doeschate, who scored a single off each of the first five balls before stealing a deft double thanks to an overthrow by the bowler Broad.

5. Afghanistan beats West Indies (ICC T20 World Cup 2016)

The eventual champion's only loss in the 2016 edition, West Indies was shocked into submission by an unheralded Afghanistan on a turning track in Nagpur on March 27.

The Afghan spinners defended 124, taking five of the eight wickets while restricting the Windies to 117.

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 48 off 40 balls.