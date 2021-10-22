T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20WC history to feature in 2021 T20 World Cup 2021: Only four of the tournament’s top 10 run-scorers -- Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan -- will be in action this time. Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 01:14 IST Chris Gayle, number two on the all-time list of leading run-scorers at the T20 World Cup, is the most prolific leading into the 2021 edition. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 01:14 IST The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on Saturday in the UAE with the world's best batters up in action.However, only four of the tournament’s top 10 all-time leading run-scorers -- Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan -- will be in action this time.READ: T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20 WC historyHere's a look at the top run-scorers to feature in the 2021 T20 WC:NameM (inn)RunsAvg.Strike RateHS100s50s4s6sChris Gayle28 (26)92040.00146.73117277560Virat Kohli16 (16)77786.33133.0489*097319Shakib Al Hasan28 (28)67529.34126.4084035623Rohit Sharma28 (25)67339.58127.2279*065924Shoaib Malik28 (27)54632.11116.4157024309Dwayne Bravo29 (25)50424.00129.2366*023324Eoin Morgan23 (23)48425.47122.5371*033617David Warner23 (23)47321.50128.8872034821Mohd. Hafeez24 (22)42620.28105.1864014609Martin Guptill21 (20)40922.72111.1480014015Meanwhile five batters -- Kohli, Mohammad Shahzad, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Quinton de Kock -- amongst the top 10 scorers from the 2016 edition will make an appearance in 2021, with the leader of the pack Tamil Iqbal also missing out.Here's a look at the top run-scorers from the 2016 T20 World Cup:NameM (inn)RunsAvg.Strike RateHS100s50s4s6sTamim Iqbal6 (6)29573.75142.51103*112414Virat Kohli5 (5)273136.50146.7789*03295Joe Root6 (6)24949.80146.478302247Mohd. Shahzad7 (7)22231.71140.5061012312Jos Buttler6 (6)19147.75159.1666*011312Jason Roy6 (6)18330.50148.787801227Marlon Samuels6 (6)18136.20112.4285*01262Quinton de Kock4 (4)15338.25142.995201186Sabbir Rahman7 (7)14724.50123.524400174Usman Khawaja4 (4)14335.75137.505801222 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :