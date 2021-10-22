T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20WC history to feature in 2021

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on Saturday in the UAE with the world's best batters up in action.

However, only four of the tournament’s top 10 all-time leading run-scorers -- Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan -- will be in action this time.

Here's a look at the top run-scorers to feature in the 2021 T20 WC:

Name M (inn) Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS 100s 50s 4s 6s Chris Gayle 28 (26) 920 40.00 146.73 117 2 7 75 60 Virat Kohli 16 (16) 777 86.33 133.04 89* 0 9 73 19 Shakib Al Hasan 28 (28) 675 29.34 126.40 84 0 3 56 23 Rohit Sharma 28 (25) 673 39.58 127.22 79* 0 6 59 24 Shoaib Malik 28 (27) 546 32.11 116.41 57 0 2 43 09 Dwayne Bravo 29 (25) 504 24.00 129.23 66* 0 2 33 24 Eoin Morgan 23 (23) 484 25.47 122.53 71* 0 3 36 17 David Warner 23 (23) 473 21.50 128.88 72 0 3 48 21 Mohd. Hafeez 24 (22) 426 20.28 105.18 64 0 1 46 09 Martin Guptill 21 (20) 409 22.72 111.14 80 0 1 40 15

Meanwhile five batters -- Kohli, Mohammad Shahzad, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Quinton de Kock -- amongst the top 10 scorers from the 2016 edition will make an appearance in 2021, with the leader of the pack Tamil Iqbal also missing out.

Here's a look at the top run-scorers from the 2016 T20 World Cup: