T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20WC history to feature in 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Only four of the tournament’s top 10 run-scorers -- Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan -- will be in action this time.

22 October, 2021 01:14 IST

Chris Gayle, number two on the all-time list of leading run-scorers at the T20 World Cup, is the most prolific leading into the 2021 edition.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on Saturday in the UAE with the world's best batters up in action.

However, only four of the tournament’s top 10 all-time leading run-scorers -- Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan -- will be in action this time.

Here's a look at the top run-scorers to feature in the 2021 T20 WC:

NameM (inn)RunsAvg.Strike RateHS100s50s4s6s
Chris Gayle28 (26)92040.00146.73117277560
Virat Kohli16 (16)77786.33133.0489*097319
Shakib Al Hasan28 (28)67529.34126.4084035623
Rohit Sharma28 (25)67339.58127.2279*065924
Shoaib Malik28 (27)54632.11116.4157024309
Dwayne Bravo29 (25)50424.00129.2366*023324
Eoin Morgan23 (23)48425.47122.5371*033617
David Warner23 (23)47321.50128.8872034821
Mohd. Hafeez24 (22)42620.28105.1864014609
Martin Guptill21 (20)40922.72111.1480014015

Meanwhile five batters -- Kohli, Mohammad Shahzad, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Quinton de Kock -- amongst the top 10 scorers from the 2016 edition will make an appearance in 2021, with the leader of the pack Tamil Iqbal also missing out.

Here's a look at the top run-scorers from the 2016 T20 World Cup:

NameM (inn)RunsAvg.Strike RateHS100s50s4s6s
Tamim Iqbal6 (6)29573.75142.51103*112414
Virat Kohli5 (5)273136.50146.7789*03295
Joe Root6 (6)24949.80146.478302247
Mohd. Shahzad7 (7)22231.71140.5061012312
Jos Buttler6 (6)19147.75159.1666*011312
Jason Roy6 (6)18330.50148.787801227
Marlon Samuels6 (6)18136.20112.4285*01262
Quinton de Kock4 (4)15338.25142.995201186
Sabbir Rahman7 (7)14724.50123.524400174
Usman Khawaja4 (4)14335.75137.505801222

