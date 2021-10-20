T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup: Leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful wicket-takers in the history of the tournament. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2021 20:38 IST From Shahid Afridi to Dwayne Bravo, here are the leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history. - AGENCIES Team Sportstar 20 October, 2021 20:38 IST The T20 World Cup will host its seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.Here's a look at the top wicket-takers in the tournament's history since 2007:READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams NameMT (inn)WicketsBBI Average Strike RateEco4WI5WIShahid Afridi34 (34)394/1123.251006.7120Lasith Malinga31 (31)385/3120.071177.4301Saeed Ajmal23 (23)364/1916.8696*6.7930Ajantha Mendis21 (21)356/815.0289*6.7011Umar Gul24 (24)355/617.2579*7.3011Shakib Al Hasan27 (26)354/1518.02686.5620Dale Steyn23 (23)304/1719.3079*6.9610Stuart Broad26(25)30 3/1722.361237.7200Dwayne Bravo29(23)254/3825.80708.8710Samuel Badree15 (15)244/1513.58795.5210 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :