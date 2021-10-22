FAQs

T20 World Cup 2021: Leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history to feature in this edition

T20 WC 2021: Shakib Al Hasan and Dwayne Bravo are the only bowlers among the top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament's history to feature in the edition.

22 October, 2021 01:09 IST

Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is in Bangladesh's first match of the tournament against Scotland on Sunday.   -  REUTERS

The T20 World Cup 2021 will feature only two of the tournament's top 10 wicket-takers. Shakib Al Hasan, who became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is on Sunday, also has the most wickets in T20 World Cups among those participating in the 2021 edition.

READ: T20 World Cup: Leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history

Here is a look at the top wicket-takers to feature in the 2021 T20 WC:

Name

M (inn)

Wkts

BBI

Avg

Strike Rate

Econ

4WI

5WI

Shakib Al Hasan

28 (27)

39

4/916.41

15.4

6.38

3

0

Dwayne Bravo

29 (23)

25

4/3825.80

17.4

8.87

1

0

R Ashwin

15 (15)

20

4/1116.7

16.2

6.18

1

0

Mohammad Nabi

14 (14)

17

4/2022.0`

18.7

7.05

1

0

Mitchell Starc

10 (10)

15

3/2020.66

16.0

7.75

0

0

Mustafizur Rahman

5 (5)

15

5/2210.26

8.0

7.79

1

1

Andre Russell

17 (14)

15

2/1022.20

15.6

8.5

0

0

Ravi Rampaul

11 (11)

15

3/1623.00

15.1

9.11

0

0

Roelof van der Merwe

14 (13)

14

2/320.71

17.5

7.07

0

0

Timm van der Gugten

11 (10)

14

3/2117.07

14.1

7.24

0

0

As many as nine of the 10 leading wicket-takers from the 2016 T20 World Cup, with the exception of Samuel Badree, will also feature in the 2021 edition.

Here is a look at the top wicket-takers in the 2016 T20 World Cup:

Name

M (inn)

Wkts

BBI

Avg

Strike Rate

Econ

4WI

5WI

Mohammad Nabi

7 (7)

12

4/20

13.66

13.5

6.07

1

0

Rashid Khan

7 (7)

11

3/11

16.63

15.2

6.53

0

0

Mitchell Santner

5 (5)

10

4/11

11.40

10.9

6.27

1

0

Shakib Al Hasan

7 (6)

10

4/15

16.60

13.8

7.21

1

0

Ish Sodhi

5 (5)

10

3/18

12.00

11.8

6.10

0

0

David Willey

6 (6)

10

3/20

15.90

12.6

7.57

0

0

Samuel Badree

6 (6)

9

3/12

13.77

15.3

5.39

0

0

Mustafizur Rahman

3 (3)

9

5/22

9.55

8.0

7.16

0

1

Andre Russell

6 (6)

9

2/23

21.00

16.0

7.87

0

0

Dwayne Bravo

6 (6)

9

3/37

21.11

16.0

7.91

0

0

