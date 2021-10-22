T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup 2021: Leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history to feature in this edition T20 WC 2021: Shakib Al Hasan and Dwayne Bravo are the only bowlers among the top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament's history to feature in the edition. Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 01:09 IST Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is in Bangladesh's first match of the tournament against Scotland on Sunday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 01:09 IST The T20 World Cup 2021 will feature only two of the tournament's top 10 wicket-takers. Shakib Al Hasan, who became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is on Sunday, also has the most wickets in T20 World Cups among those participating in the 2021 edition.READ: T20 World Cup: Leading wicket-takers in T20 WC historyHere is a look at the top wicket-takers to feature in the 2021 T20 WC:NameM (inn)WktsBBIAvgStrike RateEcon4WI5WIShakib Al Hasan28 (27)394/916.4115.46.3830Dwayne Bravo29 (23)254/3825.8017.48.8710R Ashwin15 (15)204/1116.716.26.1810Mohammad Nabi14 (14)174/2022.0`18.77.0510Mitchell Starc10 (10)153/2020.6616.07.7500Mustafizur Rahman5 (5)155/2210.268.07.7911Andre Russell17 (14)152/1022.2015.68.500Ravi Rampaul11 (11)153/1623.0015.19.1100Roelof van der Merwe14 (13)142/320.7117.57.0700Timm van der Gugten11 (10)143/2117.0714.17.2400As many as nine of the 10 leading wicket-takers from the 2016 T20 World Cup, with the exception of Samuel Badree, will also feature in the 2021 edition.Here is a look at the top wicket-takers in the 2016 T20 World Cup:NameM (inn)WktsBBIAvgStrike RateEcon4WI5WIMohammad Nabi7 (7)124/2013.6613.56.0710Rashid Khan7 (7)113/1116.6315.26.5300Mitchell Santner5 (5)104/1111.4010.96.2710Shakib Al Hasan7 (6)104/1516.6013.87.2110Ish Sodhi5 (5)103/1812.0011.86.1000David Willey6 (6)103/2015.9012.67.5700Samuel Badree6 (6)93/1213.7715.35.3900Mustafizur Rahman3 (3)95/229.558.07.1601Andre Russell6 (6)92/2321.0016.07.8700Dwayne Bravo6 (6)93/3721.1116.07.9100 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :