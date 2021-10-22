T20 World Cup 2021: Leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history to feature in this edition

The T20 World Cup 2021 will feature only two of the tournament's top 10 wicket-takers. Shakib Al Hasan, who became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is on Sunday, also has the most wickets in T20 World Cups among those participating in the 2021 edition.

Here is a look at the top wicket-takers to feature in the 2021 T20 WC:

Name M (inn) Wkts BBI Avg Strike Rate Econ 4WI 5WI Shakib Al Hasan 28 (27) 39 4/9 16.41 15.4 6.38 3 0 Dwayne Bravo 29 (23) 25 4/38 25.80 17.4 8.87 1 0 R Ashwin 15 (15) 20 4/11 16.7 16.2 6.18 1 0 Mohammad Nabi 14 (14) 17 4/20 22.0` 18.7 7.05 1 0 Mitchell Starc 10 (10) 15 3/20 20.66 16.0 7.75 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 5 (5) 15 5/22 10.26 8.0 7.79 1 1 Andre Russell 17 (14) 15 2/10 22.20 15.6 8.5 0 0 Ravi Rampaul 11 (11) 15 3/16 23.00 15.1 9.11 0 0 Roelof van der Merwe 14 (13) 14 2/3 20.71 17.5 7.07 0 0 Timm van der Gugten 11 (10) 14 3/21 17.07 14.1 7.24 0 0

As many as nine of the 10 leading wicket-takers from the 2016 T20 World Cup, with the exception of Samuel Badree, will also feature in the 2021 edition.

Here is a look at the top wicket-takers in the 2016 T20 World Cup: