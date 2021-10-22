FAQs

T20 World Cup 2021: Batters with most sixes in T20 WC history to feature in this edition

T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful six-hitters who will feature in this edition.

22 October, 2021 01:06 IST

Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma are the leading six-hitters in T20WC history to feature in 2021.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on October 23 with the world's best six-hitters ready to take centre stage.

The West Indies duo of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo alongside India's Rohit Sharma will be the only batters from the all-time top 10 six-hitters in the tournament to feature this time around.

Here's a look at the top six-hitters in the tournament's history who will feature in the 2021 edition:

NameMT (inn)RunsSixes hitStrike RateHS100s50s
Chris Gayle28 (26)92060146.7311727
Dwayne Bravo29 (25)50424129.2366*02
Rohit Sharma28 (25)67324127.2279*06
Shakib Al Hasan28(28)67523126.408403
David Warner23 (23)47321128.887203
Virat Kohli16(16)77719133.0489*09
Eoin Morgan23 (23)48417122.5371*03
Glenn Maxwell13 (10)26416160.007401
Martin Guptill21 (20)40915111.148001
Mohd. Shahzad14 (14)32315123.756802


Six batters from the top 10 list of six-hitters of the 2016 World Cup edition will return for the marquee event in the UAE.

Here's a look at the top six-hitters from the 2016 T20 World Cup:

NameMT (inn)RunsSixes hit
Tamim Iqbal6 (6)29514
Mohd. Shahzad7 (7)22212
Jos Buttler6 (6)19112
Chris Gayle5(4)11311
AB de Villiers4 (4)1109
Martin Guptill4 (4)1408
Joe Root6 (6)2497
Jason Roy6 (6)1837
Asghar Afghan7 (6)1417
Shahid Afridi4 (4)907

