T20 World Cup 2021: Batters with most sixes in T20 WC history to feature in this edition

T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful six-hitters who will feature in this edition.

22 October, 2021 01:06 IST

The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on October 23 with the world's best six-hitters ready to take centre stage.The West Indies duo of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo alongside India's Rohit Sharma will be the only batters from the all-time top 10 six-hitters in the tournament to feature this time around.Here's a look at the top six-hitters in the tournament's history who will feature in the 2021 edition:READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams NameMT (inn)RunsSixes hitStrike RateHS100s50sChris Gayle28 (26)92060146.7311727Dwayne Bravo29 (25)50424129.2366*02Rohit Sharma28 (25)67324127.2279*06Shakib Al Hasan28(28)67523126.408403David Warner23 (23)47321128.887203Virat Kohli16(16)77719133.0489*09Eoin Morgan23 (23)48417122.5371*03Glenn Maxwell13 (10)26416160.007401Martin Guptill21 (20)40915111.148001Mohd. Shahzad14 (14)32315123.756802Six batters from the top 10 list of six-hitters of the 2016 World Cup edition will return for the marquee event in the UAE.Here's a look at the top six-hitters from the 2016 T20 World Cup:NameMT (inn)RunsSixes hitTamim Iqbal6 (6)29514Mohd. Shahzad7 (7)22212Jos Buttler6 (6)19112Chris Gayle5(4)11311AB de Villiers4 (4)1109Martin Guptill4 (4)1408Joe Root6 (6)2497Jason Roy6 (6)1837Asghar Afghan7 (6)1417Shahid Afridi4 (4)907