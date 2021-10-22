T20 World Cup 2021: Batters with most sixes in T20 WC history to feature in this edition

The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on October 23 with the world's best six-hitters ready to take centre stage.

The West Indies duo of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo alongside India's Rohit Sharma will be the only batters from the all-time top 10 six-hitters in the tournament to feature this time around.

Here's a look at the top six-hitters in the tournament's history who will feature in the 2021 edition:

Name MT (inn) Runs Sixes hit Strike Rate HS 100s 50s Chris Gayle 28 (26) 920 60 146.73 117 2 7 Dwayne Bravo 29 (25) 504 24 129.23 66* 0 2 Rohit Sharma 28 (25) 673 24 127.22 79* 0 6 Shakib Al Hasan 28(28) 675 23 126.40 84 0 3 David Warner 23 (23) 473 21 128.88 72 0 3 Virat Kohli 16(16) 777 19 133.04 89* 0 9 Eoin Morgan 23 (23) 484 17 122.53 71* 0 3 Glenn Maxwell 13 (10) 264 16 160.00 74 0 1 Martin Guptill 21 (20) 409 15 111.14 80 0 1 Mohd. Shahzad 14 (14) 323 15 123.75 68 0 2



Six batters from the top 10 list of six-hitters of the 2016 World Cup edition will return for the marquee event in the UAE.

Here's a look at the top six-hitters from the 2016 T20 World Cup: