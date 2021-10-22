T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup 2021: Bowlers with best economy rates in T20WC history to feature in this edition T20 WC 2021: Here's a look at the most economical bowlers in the tournament's history who will feature in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE and Oman. Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 01:20 IST Here's a look at the most economical bowlers in T20 World Cup history who will feature in the 2021 edition. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 01:20 IST The T20 World Cup will host its seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.Here's a look at the bowlers with the best economy rates in the tournament's history who will be featuring in this edition (min. 35 overs bowled):READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams READ: T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20 WC history READ: T20 World Cup: Top five upsets NameMTOversWicketsBBIAverageStrike RateEconomy4WI5WIRavichandran Ashwin (IND)1554.0204/1117.3416.26.1810Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)27100.1394/916.4115.46.3830Mahmudullah (BAN)2437.082/1332.0027.76.9100Mohammad Nabi (AFG)1453.0174/2022.0018.77.0510Roelof van der Merwe (NED/SA)1441.0142/320.7117.57.0700Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)2461.0132/2235.0728.17.4700Ravindra Jadeja (IND)1757.0143/4830.5724.47.5000Mitchell Starc (AUS)1040.0153/2020.6616.07.7500Andre Russell (WI)1739.1152/1022.2015.68.5000Dwayne Bravo (WI)2972.4254/3825.8017.48.8710Bowlers with best economy rates in T20 World Cup historyNameMTOversWicketsBBIAverageStrike RateEconomy4WI5WISunil Narine (WI)1244.4153/915.4017.85.1700Sunil Badree (WI)1559.0244/1513.5814.75.5210Daniel Vettori (NZ)1767.1204/2019.6020.15.8310Nathan McCullum (NZ)2267.1233/1517.3417.55.9400Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)1554.0204/1117.3416.26.1810 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :