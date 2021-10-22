FAQs

T20 World Cup 2021: Bowlers with best economy rates in T20WC history to feature in this edition

T20 WC 2021: Here's a look at the most economical bowlers in the tournament's history who will feature in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE and Oman.

22 October, 2021 01:20 IST

Here's a look at the most economical bowlers in T20 World Cup history who will feature in the 2021 edition.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The T20 World Cup will host its seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.

Here's a look at the bowlers with the best economy rates in the tournament's history who will be featuring in this edition (min. 35 overs bowled):

NameMTOversWicketsBBIAverageStrike RateEconomy4WI5WI
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)1554.0204/1117.3416.26.1810
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)27100.1394/916.4115.46.3830
Mahmudullah (BAN)2437.082/1332.0027.76.9100
Mohammad Nabi (AFG)1453.0174/2022.0018.77.0510
Roelof van der Merwe (NED/SA)1441.0142/320.7117.57.0700
Mohammad Hafeez  (PAK)2461.0132/2235.0728.17.4700
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)1757.0143/4830.5724.47.5000
Mitchell Starc (AUS)1040.0153/2020.6616.07.7500
Andre Russell (WI)1739.1152/1022.2015.68.5000
Dwayne Bravo (WI)2972.4254/3825.8017.48.8710

