T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20 WC history

T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the tournament.

20 October, 2021 20:35 IST

From Mahela Jayawardena to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the batting stats from the T20 World Cup.   -  AGENCIES

The T20 World Cup will host its seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.

Here's a look at the top run-scorers in the tournament's history since 2007:

NameMT (inn)RunsAverageStrike RateHS100s50s46
Mahela Jayawardena31 (31)101639.07134.751001611125
Chris Gayle28 (26)92040.00146.73117277560
Tillakaratne Dilshan35 (34)89730.93124.0696*0610120
Virat Kohli16 (16)77786.33133.0489*097319
AB de Villiers30 (29)71729.87143.4079*055130
Rohit Sharma28 (25)67339.58127.2279*065924
Kumar Sangakkara31 (30)66125.42112.2268046311
Brendon McCullum25 (25)63728.95128.42123126719
Shakib Al Hasan27 (27)62928.59126.5584035610
Yuvraj Singh31 (28)59323.72128.9170043833

