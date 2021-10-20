T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup: Leading run-scorers in T20 WC history T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the tournament. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2021 20:35 IST From Mahela Jayawardena to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the batting stats from the T20 World Cup. - AGENCIES Team Sportstar 20 October, 2021 20:35 IST The T20 World Cup will host its seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.Here's a look at the top run-scorers in the tournament's history since 2007:READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams NameMT (inn)RunsAverageStrike RateHS100s50s46Mahela Jayawardena31 (31)101639.07134.751001611125Chris Gayle28 (26)92040.00146.73117277560Tillakaratne Dilshan35 (34)89730.93124.0696*0610120Virat Kohli16 (16)77786.33133.0489*097319AB de Villiers30 (29)71729.87143.4079*055130Rohit Sharma28 (25)67339.58127.2279*065924Kumar Sangakkara31 (30)66125.42112.2268046311Brendon McCullum25 (25)63728.95128.42123126719Shakib Al Hasan27 (27)62928.59126.5584035610Yuvraj Singh31 (28)59323.72128.9170043833 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :