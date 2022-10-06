Features

‘Opportunity to unearth a new champion’ :Ravi Shastri on Bumrah’s absence in T20 world cup

S. Dipak Ragav
CHENNAI 06 October, 2022 20:48 IST
Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun at the Coaching Beyond Cricket academy in Chennai | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Shastri was in Chennai for the launch of Coaching Beyond Cricket academy, founded by him along with B. Arun and R. Sridhar, former India bowling and fielding coaches

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, the team has enough firepower to do well in the upcoming ICC WorldT20.

After winning the inaugural edition in 2007, India’s record at the global T20 event has been sub-par ever since.

“I think we have got enough strength. We are a good team and if you make the semis, it could be anyone’s tournament. So the endeavour will be to start well, get to the semis and then you have enough strengths to win the cup,” said Shastri.

When asked about how big a hit will be in the absence of Bumrah, the former India skipper and commentator said, “With Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there, it hampers a side but it is also an opportunity to unearth a new champion. There is so much cricket being played, people can get injured easily but there is nothing you can do about an injury.”

Evaluating the option of Mohammed Shami as a replacement in the squad, Shastri weighed in saying, “India has been there (in Australia) a lot in six years and he has been an integral part of all those tours and that experience counts.” 

Shastri was in the city on Thursday for the launch of Coaching Beyond cricket academy at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School.

Coaching Beyond was founded by Shastri along with B. Arun and R. Sridhar, former India bowling and fielding coaches respectively and there is also a centre in Hyderbad.

