IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: Why is Team India wearing black armbands?

Team India on Monday wore black armbands during its final Super 12 T20 World Cup 2021 match against Namibia in memory of renowned coach Tarak Sinha, who passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday," the BCCI said in its statement after Virat Kohli's men took the field.

Sinha, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 71, is a revered figure in India's cricketing circle. He has trained players across generations - the Sonnet Club, where he operated - acted as Delhi's supply line.

A host of young talent, identified and nurtured by him had made it to the national side across generations.

His illustrious student list includes Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K. P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

He is the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to get the Dronacharya award.