T20 World Cup 2021: Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by experienced pace bowler Rubel Hossain, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Saifuddin, 24, has played in all four of Bangladesh's four matches so far, picking up five wickets across three qualifying games and finishing 1-38 in their opening Group II game against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage.

Rubel, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, has played 159 matches at international level, which includes 28 T20 internationals.

Bangladesh, which lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets at the weekend, takes on England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.