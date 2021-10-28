T20 World Cup 2021: SA's Quinton de Kock agrees to take the knee

South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has said he will take the knee for the remainder of South Africa's matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In a tweet posted on Cricket South Africa's Twitter handle, de Kock started by apologising to his teammates and added if the intention behind taking the knee was to educate others and make lives better, he was happy to do so.

"I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home.

I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.

If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," The Cricket South African statement read, on behalf of the wicketkeeper batsman.

Quinton de Kock statement pic.twitter.com/Vtje9yUCO6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 28, 2021

The 28-year-old wicket-keeper opted out of his team's first Group 1 clash against West Indies on Tuesday, citing 'personal reasons'.

Later, post South Africa's eight-wicket win over West Indies, skipper Temba Bavuma said that de Kock's decision was respected by the team and at the time, admitted he was not sure what this issue would have developed into.

South Africa is currently at fourth place on the points table with two points beside its name and takes on Sri Lanka next in Sharjah on Saturday.