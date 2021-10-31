T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury Shakib's injury is a major dent in the Asian side's hopes in the showpiece event, wherein it is still searching for a win in the Super-12 stage. ANI DUBAI 31 October, 2021 19:09 IST Shakib Al Hasan in action for his last match for Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match, following which he picked up an injury. - Getty Images ANI DUBAI 31 October, 2021 19:09 IST Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury ahead of its match against South Africa."He has a hamstring injury and while the scan reports will tell you about the grade of injury, he is ruled out of the tournament," the source told ANI.Bangladesh has played three games in the Super 12 stage and is still searching for a win. Shakib's injury is a major dent in the Asian side's hopes in the showpiece event.ALSO READ | Asghar Afghan: We were hurt too much by Pakistan loss, that's why I decided to retireEarlier this week, the Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved Rubel Hossain as a replacement for Mohammad Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad.Fast bowler Rubel, who has played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Saifuddin was ruled out due to a back injury.Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements. Read more stories on T20 World Cup 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :