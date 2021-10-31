Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury ahead of its match against South Africa.

"He has a hamstring injury and while the scan reports will tell you about the grade of injury, he is ruled out of the tournament," the source told ANI.

Bangladesh has played three games in the Super 12 stage and is still searching for a win. Shakib's injury is a major dent in the Asian side's hopes in the showpiece event.

Earlier this week, the Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved Rubel Hossain as a replacement for Mohammad Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad.

Fast bowler Rubel, who has played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Saifuddin was ruled out due to a back injury.

Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.