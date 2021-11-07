T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia: Kohli's swansong as captain, farewell for Shastri

The Indian cricket team cancelled their optional practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday, after New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan in its last Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.



The Kiwis ended India's thin chance to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. And on Monday, Virat Kohli’s final assignment as captain of the T20I side will end on a disappointing note even if India mauls Namibia to finish third in the group of six.



The game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here will still be significant. A victory for India will be a farewell gift to the outgoing coaches - head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.

READ| Williamson praises NZ bowlers for keeping Afghanistan to below-par total



Shastri will hand over the reins to Rahul Dravid.



It will be a perfect opportunity for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton to the man who would lead the side in the next T20 World Cup. While the selectors are yet to announce the squad, India’s new T20I captain could be unveiled at the time of the toss on Monday.

READ| T20 World Cup: New Zealand seals semis berth with win over Afghanistan



If the selectors and the leadership group has identified Chahar as the primary wrist-spinner for the next World Cup, he deserves a chance in this rubber.