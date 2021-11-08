T20 World Cup News News India vs Namibia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NAM Playing XI, Toss news, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM Predicted Playing XI, Squad: A look at the predictions, playing 11 and squads ahead of T20 WC NAM. Team Sportstar Dubai 08 November, 2021 12:26 IST Virat Kohli will be playing his last T20I match as captain for India. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Dubai 08 November, 2021 12:26 IST India will face Namibia in the final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday.Here's a look at the predicted XIs. India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant/ Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar KumarNamibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard ScholtzREAD: T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia: Kohli's swansong as captain, farewell for Shastri IND vs NAM DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Zane GreenBatters – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, M. van LingenAll-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), David Wiese, J SmitBowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Rubel Trumpelmann, B ScholtzTeam Composition: IND 6:5 NAM Credits left: 0.5 READ: Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge READ: T20 World Cup: New Zealand reaches semifinals, India out of tournament READ: Short break between IPL and World Cup would have helped, says Bharat Arun In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. IND vs NAM SQUADSIndia Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul ChaharNamibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben ShikongoIND vs NAM WIN PREDICTIONIndia (98%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs NAM?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Namibia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :