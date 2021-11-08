India vs Namibia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NAM Playing XI, Toss news, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

India will face Namibia in the final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday.

Here's a look at the predicted XIs.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant/ Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

READ: T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia: Kohli's swansong as captain, farewell for Shastri

IND vs NAM DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Zane Green

Batters – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, M. van Lingen

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), David Wiese, J Smit

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Rubel Trumpelmann, B Scholtz

Team Composition: IND 6:5 NAM Credits left: 0.5

READ: Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge

READ: T20 World Cup: New Zealand reaches semifinals, India out of tournament

READ: Short break between IPL and World Cup would have helped, says Bharat Arun

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week.



IND vs NAM SQUADS

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo

IND vs NAM WIN PREDICTION

India (98%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs NAM?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Namibia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.