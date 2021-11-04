Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge

Rahul Dravid's appointment as head coach of the Indian team can mean many good things but according to senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the batting great's "immense depth of knowledge" stands out.

Ashwin on Thursday backed the BCCI's move to give Dravid the top job.

Dravid, who was working as the head of National Cricket Academy, has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

"I think Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid) has got an immense depth of knowledge and he has got good wishing for anything he does in life. He is somebody who has done the hard yards," Ashwin said during a virtual pre-match press conference here.

India play Scotland in a must-win game in the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday.

Former India captain Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting November 17.

"He (Dravid) has gone through the journey and the grind of being at the NCA, he has gone through the Indian A (team), he knows what's in store, he has played with some of us inside this dressing room.

"He also knows all the young boys and I am really looking forward to the stint and trying to contribute alongside Rahul bhai," said the Tamil Nadu tweaker, who made a comeback to white-ball cricket after four years.