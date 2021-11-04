T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland: Of calculations, net run rate and slender chance

“I think everyone's approach today was different. I wish it was in the first two games as well, but it didn’t happen.” Minutes after India outplayed Afghanistan to register its maiden win in the ICC T20 World Cup’s seventh edition, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma summed up the campaign so far.



Rohit was as nonchalant while interacting with the scribes as he was at the crease at the Zayed Cricket Stadium earlier on Wednesday. The 66-run win gave India a glimmer of hope after the losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.



The only way India can make it to the knockouts is by crushing Scotland and Namibia in its last two encounters at a handsome Net Run Rate, and hope for an Afghanistan victory against New Zealand on Sunday.

READ| Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge



While India won’t have any control over Sunday’s result, it has an excellent opportunity on Friday against the Scots.



Having qualified for the main draw, Scotland has been competitive against most of the top sides, even stretching New Zealand to the hilt before going down on Wednesday. As a result, it will be keen to continue in the same vein.

READ| Rahul Dravid, a fresh beginning with new challenges



The Indian batters have regained their touch, and they will be eager to showcase their quality against Scotland in the first meeting between the two nations in a T20I game. In 2007, the India-Scotland game was washed-out in South Africa.



India will be playing on the slight chance on offer. “We know that if we lose any game from here on now, we are out of the tournament, so we have to win everything. When you are in that kind of situation, you have to play fearlessly and not think too much about what is happening elsewhere,” said Rohit.



“Decision making sometimes can be a problem, and that is exactly what happened in the first two games. We are a very good team. It’s just that we were not good on that particular day against Pakistan and New Zealand. But yes, today the game we played, it pretty much sums it up that this is the kind of team we are. And when we play fearlessly, this is what we get.”



It will be interesting to see if India comes to the party again.