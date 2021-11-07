T20 World Cup: New Zealand reaches semifinals, India out of tournament

New Zealand qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. With the result, India was knocked out of the competition.

India needed an Afghanistan win against the Kiwis before its final Super 12 match against Namibia on Monday to have a chance of making the semis.

Bold, unflinching Pakistan at its marauding best in the T20 World Cup

New Zealand will join Pakistan in the semifinals and will wait for the result of the match between Pakistan and Scotland to figure its final finish in the Group 12 table.

India's match against Namibia in Dubai will now be a dead rubber.

England and Australia are the other two semifinalists from Group 1.

Group 2