T20 World Cup: New Zealand reaches semifinals, India out of tournament

India needed an Afghanistan win against the Kiwis before its final Super 12 match against Namibia on Monday to have a chance of making the semis.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2021 18:33 IST

New Zealand celebrates a wicket during the win over Afghanistan.   -  Getty Images

New Zealand qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. With the result, India was knocked out of the competition.

New Zealand will join Pakistan in the semifinals and will wait for the result of the match between Pakistan and Scotland to figure its final finish in the Group 12 table.

India's match against Namibia in Dubai will now be a dead rubber.

England and Australia are the other two semifinalists from Group 1.

Group 2

TeamsPWLNRPointsNRR
New Zealand (Q)54108+1.162
Pakistan (Q)44008+1.065
India42204+1.619
Afghanistan52304+1.053
Namibia41302-1.851
Scotland40400-3.494

