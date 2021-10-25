T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Twitter reacts to Pakistan's 10 wicket win over India

In one of the most one-sided results in the tournament's history, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in its opening Group 2 clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 October, 2021 08:45 IST

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shake hands with the Indian players after their win on Sunday.   -  REUTERS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 October, 2021 08:45 IST

In one of the most one-sided results in the tournament's history, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in its opening Group 2 clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led the way for the hosts, removing the Indian openers- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul- early before taking Virat Kohli near the end of the innings to finish with figures of 3 for 30 in his four overs.

Then, chasing 152 runs for that elusive World Cup win over the Men In Blue, Mohammad Rizwan (79 runs off 55 balls) and Babar Azam (68 runs off 52 balls) put on an undefeated stand for the first wicket to knock the stuffings out of its Indian counterparts.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

For India, captain Virat Kohli was one of the few lone bright spots as he made a 49-ball 57, well supported by Rishabh Pant, who made 39 runs in 30 balls.

Barring them, however, there was little cheer for India as it suffered its first defeat the arch-rivals in a World Cup game in 13 attempts.

Here are a few reactions from social media:

 

There was expected joy within Pakistan squad as well over the win and some of their players took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Mohammad Hafeez

'Alham du Lillah  Historic victory for the ppl of Pakistan  & fans of Pakistan cricket around the world. Way to go boys In Shaa Allah'

Babar Azam

'This is for you, Pakistan. History made. All eyes on the next game, in sha Allah. #PakistanZindabad '

Read more stories on T20 World Cup 2021.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :