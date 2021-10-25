T20 World Cup 2021: Twitter reacts to Pakistan's 10 wicket win over India

In one of the most one-sided results in the tournament's history, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in its opening Group 2 clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led the way for the hosts, removing the Indian openers- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul- early before taking Virat Kohli near the end of the innings to finish with figures of 3 for 30 in his four overs.

Then, chasing 152 runs for that elusive World Cup win over the Men In Blue, Mohammad Rizwan (79 runs off 55 balls) and Babar Azam (68 runs off 52 balls) put on an undefeated stand for the first wicket to knock the stuffings out of its Indian counterparts.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

For India, captain Virat Kohli was one of the few lone bright spots as he made a 49-ball 57, well supported by Rishabh Pant, who made 39 runs in 30 balls.

Barring them, however, there was little cheer for India as it suffered its first defeat the arch-rivals in a World Cup game in 13 attempts.

Here are a few reactions from social media:

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Tough day for india and @ManUtd I’m sure they will bounce back ! Congratulations to Pakistan and Liverpool ! #timeforbed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 24, 2021

Our boys will surely bounce back stronger...we know we do!



Stay calm India #INDvPAK — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 24, 2021

What a way to end their World Cup jinx against India. Afridi struck the early blows to set up the game for Pakistan, and the openers left nothing to chance. Excellent batting from Babar & Rizwan. India have plenty of work ahead, but have the pedigree to bounce back quickly. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2021

There was expected joy within Pakistan squad as well over the win and some of their players took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Mohammad Hafeez

'Alham du Lillah Historic victory for the ppl of Pakistan & fans of Pakistan cricket around the world. Way to go boys In Shaa Allah'

Babar Azam

'This is for you, Pakistan. History made. All eyes on the next game, in sha Allah. #PakistanZindabad '