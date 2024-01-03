MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking

Kohli had dropped out of the top 10 in 2022, but his 38 and 76 in the opening Test against South Africa last week brought him back into that bracket, according to ICC.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 17:31 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Virat Kohli during the first cricket Test against South Africa.
India’s Virat Kohli during the first cricket Test against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli during the first cricket Test against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli jumped four places to ninth in the latest ICC Test Ranking after his decent show in the Centurion Test against South Africa.

Kohli had dropped out of the top 10 in 2022, but his 38 and 76 in the opening Test against South Africa last week brought him back into that bracket, according to ICC.

However, he is 103 rating points away from leader Kane Williamson, while Joe Root and Steve Smith took the second and third place respectively.

ALSO READ | SA vs IND: South Africa registers lowest total by a team against India in Tests

India skipper Rohit Sharma dropped to 14th as he could only manage scores of five and zero in the Centurion.

Also, KL Rahul moved up 11 slots to 51st after scoring 101 and four in the series opener.

As for bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin remained in the top spot, despite managing one for 41 in Centurion, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Jadeja continued to lead the all-rounders’ list, followed by Ashwin in the second place, while Shardul Thakur dropped to 34th.

India sits at the top spot in the team ranking, on 118 points, ahead of Australia and England.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

ICC /

ICC Test Rankings /

South Africa /

Kane Williamson /

Joe Root /

Steven Smith /

Rohit Sharma /

KL Rahul /

Australia /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: India 90/2 (16); Burger removes Rohit to end 50 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking
    PTI
  3. Wrestlers Protest: Ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals in Gvalior
    PTI
  4. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Satwik-Chirag nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Virat Kohli nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND: South Africa registers lowest total by a team against India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND: Siraj registers maiden six-wicket haul during South Africa vs India 2nd Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK: Warner gets brief cameo after Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313
    Reuters
  5. AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal records highest score by No. 9 Pakistan batter in Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: India 90/2 (16); Burger removes Rohit to end 50 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking
    PTI
  3. Wrestlers Protest: Ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals in Gvalior
    PTI
  4. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Satwik-Chirag nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Virat Kohli nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment