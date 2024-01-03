MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND: South Africa registers lowest total by a team against India in Tests

The Proteas were bowled out for 55 in the first innings in just 23.2 overs. The lowest total against India before this was New Zealand’s 62 all out at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2021.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 15:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Siraj of India appeals against South Africa during the first day of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Mohammed Siraj of India appeals against South Africa during the first day of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj of India appeals against South Africa during the first day of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa registered the lowest team total against India in Test matches during the opening day of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Proteas were bowled out for 55 in the first innings in just 23.2 overs. The lowest total against India before this was New Zealand’s 62 all out at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2021.

Lowest totals against India in Tests

  • 55: South Africa (Cape Town, 2023)
  • 62: New Zealand (Wankhede; 2021)
  • 79: South Africa (Nagpur; 2015)
  • 81: England (Ahmedabad; 2021)
  • 82: Sri Lanka (Chandigarh; 1990)

Mohammed Siraj did the bulk of the damage, picking 6/15 to register his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar chipped in by picking two wickets apiece.

Its horror show with the bat meant South Africa was bundled out for its eighth lowest score in Tests.

Lowest totals by South Africa in Tests

  • 30: vs England (Gqeberha, 1896)
  • 30: vs England (Birmingham, 1924)
  • 35: vs England (Cape Town; 1899)
  • 36: vs Australia (Melbourne, 1932)
  • 43: vs England (Cape Town, 1889)
  • 45: vs Australia (Melbourne, 1932)
  • 47: vs England (Cape Town, 1889)
  • 55: vs India (Cape Town, 2024)
  • 58: vs England (Lord’s, 1912)
  • 72: vs England (Johannesburg, 1956)

