India moved closer to the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship table after drubbing Australia by six wickets in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Delhi on Sunday.

The win ensured that India retained the BGT and also recorded its 100th win over Australia across formats in international men’s cricket.

India’s points percentage climbed from 61.66 to 64.06 with its 10th win in 16 matches in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Meanwhile, table-topper Australia saw its lead diminishing from 70.83 PCT to 66.66.

India’s WTC qualification scenarios: India now needs at least one win in the remaining two Tests to qualify for the WTC final. It will enable Rohit Sharma’s men to avert the threat of Sri Lanka, which can push itself to a 60-plus PCT during its last two matches against New Zealand in March.

A 3-1 series win against Australia would just be enough for India to finish with a PCT of 61.92 and qualify for the final alongside the Aussies, ahead of Sri Lanka’s best possible result (61.11). A 2-2 series draw for India will help it finish ahead of South Africa’s best possible finish at 56.94 PCT. It would also be enough for India to qualify should Sri Lanka drop points in its two-match series against New Zealand.

Beating the Aussies by a 3-0 or 4-0 margin would help India climb to the top of the WTC standings and initiate a toss-up between Australia and Sri Lanka for the second spot.

Best possible finish for India: Beat Australia 4-0, finish with 147 points and PCT of 67.43.

Worst possible finish for India: Draw to Australia 2-2, finish with 131 points and PCT of 56.94.

Can India fail to qualify for WTC final?

If India concedes a 2-2 or a 2-0 finish to Australia from this point, it can finish with a maximum PCT of 60.09. In such a scenario, Sri Lanka can pip India and join Australia in the final if it beats New Zealand 2-0 and finish with a 61.11 PCT.

Can Australia fail to qualify for WTC final?

Meanwhile, if Australia fails to notch up a draw or a win in the next two Tests, it will open up a chance for Sri Lanka (53.33) to qualify for the final, provided it beats New Zealand 2-0 in its upcoming series.

Best possible finish for Australia: Draw to India 2-2, finish with 144 points and PCT of 63.15.

Worst possible finish for Australia: Lose 4-0 to India, finish with 136 points and PCT of 59.6.