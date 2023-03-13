International

World Test Championship points table: India qualifies for WTC final after NZ beats SL, faces Australia in June final

WTC points table latest update: India qualified for the WTC final after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in Christchurch, setting a face-off with Australia in the summit clash at the Oval in June.

Team Sportstar
13 March, 2023 12:12 IST
India qualified for the second ICC World Test Championship final on Monday.

India qualified for the second ICC World Test Championship final on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final on Monday ahead of the culmination of its fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS Live Score 4th Test Day 5: Head, Labuschagne lead Australia near 150; India qualifies for WTC final after NZ wins thriller vs SL

Sri Lanka, which was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final, lost its first Test against New Zealand by two wickets, propelling India through with its points percentage (PCT) advantage.

With the Ahmedabad Test unlikely to produce an outright win for India, Sri Lanka was required to beat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match Test series to qualify. However, rain in Christchurch took an entire session away as it attempted to defend 284 runs against the Kiwis. Kane Williamson’s unbeaten century (121) then handed the home side a thrilling win. The result ensured that India will meet Australia in the WTC final.

India’s results in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle

  • ⦿ England v India in England, 5 Tests (2021/22): 2-2
  • ⦿ India v New Zealand in India, 2 Tests (2021): 1-0
  • ⦿ India v South Africa in South Africa, 3 Tests (2021-22): 1-2
  • ⦿ India v Sri Lanka in India, 2 Tests (2022): 2-0
  • ⦿ India v Bangladesh in India, 2 Tests (2022): 2-0
  • ⦿ India v Australia in Australia, 4 Tests (2023): 2-1* (ongoing)

When will the India vs Australia WTC final be held?

India will be featuring in its second WTC final, having finished runner-up in the previous cycle behind New Zealand. It will face Australia in the WTC final from June 7-11, nine days after the IPL 2023 final in India.

Where will the India vs Australia World Test Championship final be played?

The ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval in London.

