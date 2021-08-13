Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket at 28

Unmukt Chand, who captained India to victory at the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, announced his decision to retire from Indian cricket on Friday.

The 28-year-old posted a note on Twitter saying he will be seeking "better opportunities from around the world". "The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while," he wrote.

"I have always been honest to my game with all my hard work and determination but sometimes things don't pan out as imagined and makes us take life changing decisions which can only be judged at the end of the journey."

Despite leading India with a match-winning knock in the U-19 World Cup final, Unmukt Chand's India career never really took off.

"Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek opportunities around the world," he wrote.

Chand played 67 first-class games, scoring 3379 runs at an average of 31.57. In List A cricket, he has scored 4505 runs at an average of 41.33 in 120 matches. In T20s, he had 1565 runs at an average of 22.35 and a strike rate of 116.09 in 77 games. He is likely to ply his trade in the U.S. now.