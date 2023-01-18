IND vs NZ live score, 1st ODI updates: Rohit, Gill eye solid PowerPlay start after batting first

Toss update

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first. Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are playing.

Pitch report from Murali Karthik and Danny Morrison: The square boundaries are 63 meters and straight boundaries are 72m. There’s a bit of grass on the pitch. There may not be any dew later on.