IND vs NZ live score, 1st ODI updates: Rohit, Gill eye solid PowerPlay start after batting first

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Henry Shipley starts the attack for New Zealand. The 26-year-old is playing his second ODI.
Suryakumar Yadav to Star Sports: “I have always loved playing ODIs as well. I’m looking forward to doing well in this series. The intent and energy remain the same. I see what the team demands and go through the motions. It’s fun seeing the expectation and recognition from people but I try not to forget how I’ve reached here. I try and remain the same.”
- Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner
- Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first. Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are playing.
Pitch report from Murali Karthik and Danny Morrison: The square boundaries are 63 meters and straight boundaries are 72m. There’s a bit of grass on the pitch. There may not be any dew later on.
Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the first ODI due to an ankle injury.
- Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Ishan Kishan
- Batters: Devon Conway, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav
- All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner
- Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (vc)
- Team Composition: NZ 4:7 IND Credits Left: 10.5
KL Rahul’s absence owing to family commitment has paved way for Ishan Kishan, who is all set to bat in the middle-order as India takes on New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday - Full match preview here - READ
1st ODI - 18th January, Hyderabad
2nd ODI - 21st January, Raipur
3rd ODI - 24th January, Indore
India and New Zealand are almost neck-and-neck in the head-to-head in ODIs. India has won 55 out of 113, while New Zealand has won 50. Seven games have ended with no results, while one was a tie. Full list here - READ
Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. More on it here - READ
When: Wednesday, January 18 at 1:30 PM IST
Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Full Squads:
- India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
- New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley