Cricket

IND vs NZ live score, 1st ODI updates: Rohit, Gill eye solid PowerPlay start after batting first

IND vs NZ 1st ODI live score: Get all the latest updates, scores and highlights from the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   18 January, 2023 13:32 IST
Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SCORES×

January 18, 2023 13:31
1st over

Henry Shipley starts the attack for New Zealand. The 26-year-old is playing his second ODI.

January 18, 2023 13:28
Live action coming up!

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India. Henry Shipley will start the proceedings for New Zealand.

January 18, 2023 13:16
Suryakumar Yadav on playing ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav to Star Sports: “I have always loved playing ODIs as well. I’m looking forward to doing well in this series. The intent and energy remain the same. I see what the team demands and go through the motions. It’s fun seeing the expectation and recognition from people but I try not to forget how I’ve reached here. I try and remain the same.”

January 18, 2023 13:09
New Zealand Playing XI
  • Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner


January 18, 2023 13:04
India Playing XI
  • Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
January 18, 2023 13:01
Toss update

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first. Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are playing.

Pitch report from Murali Karthik and Danny Morrison: The square boundaries are 63 meters and straight boundaries are 72m. There’s a bit of grass on the pitch. There may not be any dew later on.

January 18, 2023 12:57
Team news

Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the first ODI due to an ankle injury.

January 18, 2023 12:46
Dream11 Predicted XI
  • Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Ishan Kishan
  • Batters: Devon Conway, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav
  • All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner
  • Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (vc)
  • Team Composition: NZ 4:7 IND Credits Left: 10.5

January 18, 2023 12:45
Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

January 18, 2023 12:38
Match preview

KL Rahul’s absence owing to family commitment has paved way for Ishan Kishan, who is all set to bat in the middle-order as India takes on New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday - Full match preview here - READ

January 18, 2023 12:33
IND vs NZ ODI series schedule

1st ODI - 18th January, Hyderabad

2nd ODI - 21st January, Raipur

3rd ODI - 24th January, Indore

January 18, 2023 12:11
Ind v NZ ODI head-to-head

India and New Zealand are almost neck-and-neck in the head-to-head in ODIs. India has won 55 out of 113, while New Zealand has won 50. Seven games have ended with no results, while one was a tie. Full list here - ​READ

January 18, 2023 11:57
In other news

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. More on it here - READ

January 18, 2023 11:53
All you need to know

When: Wednesday, January 18 at 1:30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Full Squads:

  • India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
  • New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us