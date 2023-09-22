MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs Australia playing XI, squads, live streaming info

IND vs AUS: Get all the fantasy predictions and playing XIs for the first ODI between India and Australia on Friday in Mohali.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 12:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India head coach Rahul Dravid with captain KL Rahul during a practice session.
India head coach Rahul Dravid with captain KL Rahul during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India head coach Rahul Dravid with captain KL Rahul during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will kickoff their ODI World Cup preparations with a three-match series, starting on Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. While India is coming off a title-winning Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Australia heads into the series on the back of a 2-3 defeat in South Africa.

India has decided to rest regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for the first two matches of the series. KL Rahul will captain India while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy. Australia, meanwhile, will miss the services of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc for the first game.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI FOR 1ST ODI

INDIA PLAYING XI
Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk) (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI FOR 1ST ODI

INDIA PREDICTED XI
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Varma, R. Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
AUSTRALIA PREDICTED XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION FOR 1ST ODI

IND VS AUS DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan
BATTERS
Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh (vc), David Warner
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin
BOWLERS
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa
Team Composition: IND 7:4 AUS Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
INDIA
KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.
AUSTRALIA
Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST ODI LIVE?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the JioCinema app.

