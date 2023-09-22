IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs Australia playing XI, squads, live streaming info

India and Australia will kickoff their ODI World Cup preparations with a three-match series, starting on Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. While India is coming off a title-winning Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Australia heads into the series on the back of a 2-3 defeat in South Africa.

India has decided to rest regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for the first two matches of the series. KL Rahul will captain India while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy. Australia, meanwhile, will miss the services of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc for the first game.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI FOR 1ST ODI

INDIA PLAYING XI Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk) (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI FOR 1ST ODI

INDIA PREDICTED XI Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Varma, R. Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. AUSTRALIA PREDICTED XI David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION FOR 1ST ODI

IND VS AUS DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPERS KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan BATTERS Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh (vc), David Warner ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin BOWLERS Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa Team Composition: IND 7:4 AUS Credits Left: 9.5

THE SQUADS INDIA KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar. AUSTRALIA Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST ODI LIVE?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the JioCinema app.