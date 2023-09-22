India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India will take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

This will be the last ODI series for both sides before going into the World Cup set to be held in India from October 5.

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Australia ahead of the game:

India vs Australia head-to-head stats in ODIs Matches played - 146 India won - 54 Australia won - 82 No result - 10 Last result - Australia won by 21 runs (Chennai), March 2023 Last five results - Australia - 3, India - 2

India vs Australia head-to-head stats in ODIs in India Matches played - 67 India won - 30 Australia won - 32 No result - 5 Last result - Australia won by 21 runs (Chennai), March 2023 Last five results - India - 3, Australia - 2

Most runs in India vs Australia ODIs in India

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sachin Tendulkar 30 1561 52.03 88.14 175 Virat Kohli 26 1288 56.00 99.30 123 Rohit Sharma 22 1204 60.20 98.20 209 Ricky Ponting 25 1091 47.43 79.80 108* MS Dhoni 30 926 46.30 87.52 139*

Most wickets in India vs Australia ODIs in India