India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India will take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.
This will be the last ODI series for both sides before going into the World Cup set to be held in India from October 5.
Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Australia ahead of the game:
India vs Australia head-to-head stats in ODIs
India vs Australia head-to-head stats in ODIs in India
Most runs in India vs Australia ODIs in India
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Sachin Tendulkar
|30
|1561
|52.03
|88.14
|175
|Virat Kohli
|26
|1288
|56.00
|99.30
|123
|Rohit Sharma
|22
|1204
|60.20
|98.20
|209
|Ricky Ponting
|25
|1091
|47.43
|79.80
|108*
|MS Dhoni
|30
|926
|46.30
|87.52
|139*
Most wickets in India vs Australia ODIs in India
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Best Figures
|Mitchell Johnson
|19
|31
|27.67
|5.31
|5/26
|Kuldeep Yadav
|15
|24
|33.75
|6.09
|3/54
|Adam Zampa
|14
|24
|29.45
|5.65
|4/45
|Ravindra Jadeja
|22
|23
|42.17
|5.01
|3/35
|Mohammed Shami
|14
|22
|32.54
|6.18
|4/63
