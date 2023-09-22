MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Australia ahead of the game in Mohali on Friday.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 07:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohali: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid with captain K L Rahul during a practice session.
Mohali: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid with captain K L Rahul during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohali: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid with captain K L Rahul during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

This will be the last ODI series for both sides before going into the World Cup set to be held in India from October 5.

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Australia ahead of the game:

India vs Australia head-to-head stats in ODIs
Matches played - 146
India won - 54
Australia won - 82
No result - 10
Last result - Australia won by 21 runs (Chennai), March 2023
Last five results - Australia - 3, India - 2
India vs Australia head-to-head stats in ODIs in India
Matches played - 67
India won - 30
Australia won - 32
No result - 5
Last result - Australia won by 21 runs (Chennai), March 2023
Last five results - India - 3, Australia - 2

Most runs in India vs Australia ODIs in India

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Sachin Tendulkar 30 1561 52.03 88.14 175
Virat Kohli 26 1288 56.00 99.30 123
Rohit Sharma 22 1204 60.20 98.20 209
Ricky Ponting 25 1091 47.43 79.80 108*
MS Dhoni 30 926 46.30 87.52 139*

Most wickets in India vs Australia ODIs in India

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Best Figures
Mitchell Johnson 19 31 27.67 5.31 5/26
Kuldeep Yadav 15 24 33.75 6.09 3/54
Adam Zampa 14 24 29.45 5.65 4/45
Ravindra Jadeja 22 23 42.17 5.01 3/35
Mohammed Shami 14 22 32.54 6.18 4/63

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘We’ll see’: Lionel Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian table tennis team in action today
    Team Sportstar
  5. South America’s 2030 Football World Cup bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB reviews Asia Cup 2023 performance ahead of ODI World Cup squad announcement
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS: 16-year-old net bowler Sameer Khan earns praise from Aussies
    PTI
  4. BAN vs NZ: Rain washes out first Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  5. IND vs AUS: Dravid backs Suryakumar’s ‘quality’, says not a trial for Ashwin
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘We’ll see’: Lionel Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian table tennis team in action today
    Team Sportstar
  5. South America’s 2030 Football World Cup bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment