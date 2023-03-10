Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is Mayank and Nigamanth P bringing you all the updates.
Ashwin conceded just a run the previous over. Umesh to Green, good length, Green makes room for himself and smacks it through covers for a FOUR. The session so far has belonged to Australia.
Unlucky for Umesh. Bowled five dots on the trot, he pitched it up for Khawaja in the final delivery, took an outside edge and ran past the second slip for a FOUR! And with that Australia has reached 300!
Just one run from Ashwin’s over and its time for DRINKS break
Umesh to Khawaja, on the pads again and he puts it away for a FOUR. Indian bowlers have constantly targetted Khawaja’s pads but he has middled those more often than not. Meanwhile Umesh is struggling to reverse the ball and that is proving costly for India.
Ashwin continues. Slightly fuller, Khawaja gets to the pitch of the ball and slashes it through covers for a single. Two runs from that over
Umesh Yadav is in to bowl his first over of the day, he replaces Axar. Drifting down the pads and Khawaja moves it feet well and flicks it square for a FOUR. Seven runs from that over
Axar yet again bowls a maiden while Ashwin continues to leak runs, three runs from his over. Whenever Ashwin has opted to go short, the batters have found it easy to pick runs.
Ashwin continues. A single brings up the 100-run partnership between Khawaja and Green. Too short for Ashwins liking and Green rocks back and puts it away for a FOUR through extra covers.
Following a maiden over from Axar and a one-run over by Ashwin, Axar continues. Just one run from the over.
Khawaja has been tactically brilliant, he’s been cautious about the ones that are pitched wide while ticking the scoreboard off the straighter deliveries. Maiden from Shami
Absolutely no assistance from the pitch as bowlers are toiling hard. Just one run came from Axar’s over
Shami continues to keep it tight, conceding only one run but the search for a wicket also continues
Axar continues. Green yet again hits it to Jadeja and steaks a quick single, treading dangerously. Just two from the over
Mohammad Shami is brought in, replaces Jadeja. Hint of swing straight away as the ball jagged back in, Green pushes it for a single. SO CLOSE! Pitched outside off, Khawaja tries to defend but it takes an outside edge but falls short of the keeper KS Bharat.
Axar Patel into the attack. Three dots followed by a single. Green steals a quick run, could’ve been dangerous as the ball went straight to Jadeja, one of the best fielders in the world right now. Two runs came from that over
Ravindra Jadeja is asked to bowl the first over of the day. Green gets to his half century with a single! Brilliant partnership between him and Khawaja as they continue to push India backward.
The umpires and the Indian side have stepped in while Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green walks out to the middle.
Dinesh Karthik to the broadcasters: Runs scoring will be a little hard. The pitch will not turn much. The cracks haven’t opened much from the Jio end. There are not too many demons here. Day 2 is going to be a hard graft for the bowlers.
AUS - 255/4 (Usman Khawaja 104* off 251, Cameron Green 49* off 64)
An unwavering Usman Khawaja (104 n.o., 251b, 15x4) hit a boundary through deep square in the last over of the opening day to bring up his second Test century of the year and guide Australia to 255 for four in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
On a surface that looked flat and played better than any other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far, Australia won the crucial toss on Thursday and decided to grind the Indian bowlers down. And after a couple of half-centuries in the last two outings, Khawaja braved the scorching sun and batted throughout the day to help Australia gain the upper hand.
As the Indian bowlers struggled in the first hour of play, Khawaja and Travis Head forged a 61-run stand - the highest opening partnership for Australia on the tour. Head was on seven when KS Bharat dropped a straightforward catch, leaving Umesh Yadav frustrated, and making most of the opportunity, the Australian surged ahead.
While Khawaja held fort at one end, Head crafted his innings with seven fours - six of which came off Umesh - before holing out to mid-on, in an attempt to go after R. Ashwin.
India pulled things back as Mohammad Shami struck with his second ball of the second spell, having Marnus Labuschagne chopping on. Two wickets lost in quick succession, the run-flow dried up for Australia as it could score just eight runs in the last 10 overs before Lunch.
However, a calm and composed Khawaja stood firm and a crucial 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket between him and stand-in captain Steve Smith (38, 135b, 3x4) saw Australia dominating the second session. India captain Rohit Sharma tried several bowling options and even brought in Shreyas Iyer for an over, but none could break the partnership.
However, in the second over after Tea, India had a change in fortune as Smith, looking to defend a Jadeja delivery, chopped on. Shami struck again in the first over of a new spell, as he rattled Peter Handscomb’s middle-stump.
Precariously placed at 170 for four with 20 overs remaining in the day, Australia suddenly found itself under pressure. But Khawaja once again built a pivotal unbroken 85-run partnership with the young Cameron Green (49 n.o., 64, 8x4) to turn things around.
Khawaja did not change his approach and played a risk-free innings, while Green hit a couple of boundaries off Umesh to get going.
India’s decision to take the second ball from the 82nd over also helped the visiting team as the ball came nicely on to the bat, allowing Khawaja to score his 14th Test ton and end the day without further slip-ups.
Struggling to play in the sub-continent once upon a time, Khawaja has come a long way and in the last 11 Tests in Asia since 2018, he has managed to maintain an average of 75. Better assessment of the conditions and reading the spinners well seem to have done the trick for the Aussie batter, who has put the visiting team in the driver’s seat in Ahmedabad.
