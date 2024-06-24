IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes top run-scorer for India in T20Is, goes past Virat Kohli

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the top run-scorer for his country in Twenty20 Internationals during a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight game against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.

Rohit achieved the feat after going past Virat Kohli’s run-tally of 4,103 runs in the shortest format of the game. Kohli departed for a five-ball duck.

During his innings, the opener also went past Kohli’s 57 to score the highest score by an Indian captain in T20 World Cups.

Rohit also became leading run-scorer during in T20Is, going past Babar Azam’s 4145 runs.

He has played 150 innings in 157 matches in T20Is with the highest score 121 not out.