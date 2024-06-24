India skipper Rohit Sharma became the top run-scorer for his country in Twenty20 Internationals during a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight game against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.
Rohit achieved the feat after going past Virat Kohli’s run-tally of 4,103 runs in the shortest format of the game. Kohli departed for a five-ball duck.
During his innings, the opener also went past Kohli’s 57 to score the highest score by an Indian captain in T20 World Cups.
Rohit also became leading run-scorer during in T20Is, going past Babar Azam’s 4145 runs.
He has played 150 innings in 157 matches in T20Is with the highest score 121 not out.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 102/2 (9); Rohit, Suryakumar take IND past 100
- IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes top run-scorer for India in T20Is, goes past Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is in the world during IND vs AUS Super Eight match
- ISL: Apuia Ralte to move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, confirms Mumbai City FC
- IND-W vs SA-W, ODI Series Review: Big names amongst the runs, promising debuts and improved ground fielding
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE