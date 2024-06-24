MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is in the world during IND vs AUS Super Eight match

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals in the world during a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 20:55 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot for six runs.
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot for six runs. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot for six runs. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is in the world during IND vs AUS Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W, ODI Series Review: Big names amongst the runs, promising debuts and improved ground fielding
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Fastest fifties by Indians in T20 World Cup history: Rohit Sharma registers third-quickest half-century
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes top run-scorer for India in T20Is, goes past Virat Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 102/2 (9); Rohit, Suryakumar take IND past 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes top run-scorer for India in T20Is, goes past Virat Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is in the world during IND vs AUS Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL: Apuia Ralte to move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, confirms Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, ODI Series Review: Big names amongst the runs, promising debuts and improved ground fielding
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment