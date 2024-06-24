Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is in the world during IND vs AUS Super Eight match

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals in the world during a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.
