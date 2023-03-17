Cricket

IND vs AUS: CM Stalin inaugurates new gallery at Chepauk; CSK captain Dhoni present

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 17 March, 2023 19:39 IST
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the Kalaignar M.Karunanidhi Stand at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium,Chepauk in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

A new pavilion stand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, here on Friday. It was named the ‘Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Stand’ in honour of the former Chief Minister of the state.

Udayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, N. Srinivasan, former Chairman of ICC and President of BCCI, Rupa Gurunath, former TNCA President, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach were present on the occasion.

Former India players K. Srikkanth, L. Sivaramakrishnan and members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team who are in the city for their pre-season camp too attended the event.

CSK is set to return to its home stadium after four seasons and will play its first home game in the Indian Premier League 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, 2023.

India will also play its 3rd one-day international against Australia at the same venue on March 22, 2023.

India vs Australia Chennai tickets
The tickets for the game will be sold at the ticket counter on Victoria Hostel Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. The tickets will be only for the C, D & E lower stands which are priced at Rs 1,200.

