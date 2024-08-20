MagazineBuy Print

Ricky Ponting calls Jasprit Bumrah the best multi-format bowler in 5-6 years

Ponting said that there might have been a few concerns over Bumrah’s longevity but he has only returned stronger from injuries.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 18:20 IST , Dubai

PTI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah waves the world cup trophy before a victory lap after winning the ICC men’s T20 World Cup at Wankhede stadium.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah waves the world cup trophy before a victory lap after winning the ICC men’s T20 World Cup at Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah waves the world cup trophy before a victory lap after winning the ICC men’s T20 World Cup at Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the best multi-format bowler for the last five or six years, reckons Ricky Ponting.

Ponting said that there might have been a few concerns over Bumrah’s longevity but he has only returned stronger from injuries.

“I’ve said it for a long time, he’s probably been the best multi-format bowler there’s been in world cricket for the last five or six years,” Ponting said on the ICC review.

“There might have been some fears a couple of years ago when the injuries come in and ‘would he come back the same?’, but I think he’s actually come back better,” he added.

“The greatest way to always get a real gauge on these players is by asking (other) players. And when you talk to opposition batsmen about him (Bumrah) in particular, it’s always, ‘No, he’s a nightmare! You never know what’s going to happen,” the former Australia captain said.

“One’s going to swing, one’s going to seam, he’s going to bowl an in-swinger, he’s going to bowl an out-swinger,” he continued.

With 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup, Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s title triumph and Ponting heaped praise on the 30-year-old.

“If I watch what he did in the T20 World Cup — the pace is still there, there’s nothing that’s changed with the accuracy or what he can deliver,” Ponting said. “The skillset is all the same. He’s getting better year on year. He would rank right up there.

“When you’ve got that skillset and the consistency that he has, then you’re going to be a great player. Look at (Glenn) McGrath, look at (James) Anderson, these guys, their longevity and their skills being able to hold up for such a long period of time is what separates them from the rest,” Ponting added.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

