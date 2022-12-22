Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
The light is not fit to continue play and Indian batters make their way back to the pavilion. Rahul and Gill manage to last the eight over period. It was a day where India remained in control.
Taskin gets the ball to beat Rahul’s inside edge and Bangladesh go for a review. Ultra Edge shows a flat line and the host loses a review. Rahul survives again! Shakib gets him LBW in the next over. He went for a defence but picked the wrong line and the ball hit his pad. India reviews and the ball tracker shows it to missing the leg stump.
Shakib beats KL Rahul’s outside edge twice in the next over. The last delivery skids on but Rahul manages to get bat to ball in time. Gill plays a handsome drive off a full length delivery but it is stopped at mid off. Shakib continues to get sharp turn. Rahul nudges one down to fine leg for a single. Gill again gets an inside edge which goes down to fine leg before he stepping out and launching the ball past the boundary line for a SIX.
India starts with a maiden bowled by Taskin. Shakib takes the new ball and on the very first delivery gets Gill to edge. The batter then almost gets chopped on trying to cut the ball. Eventful over. Rahul off the mark with a back foot punch for a single. Gill slashes with a horizontal bat but is cramped for room. The ball takes an inside edge and goes for four.
Mominul Haque was the only batter who gave a fight to the Indian bowlers. Many got starts and reached double figures but none could stick for long. Jaydev Unadkat impressed on his comeback while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked four. The ball moved and spun on the very first day which should encourage the Bangladesh bowlers. India will have a little more than 10 overs to survive on Day 1. That could be a challenge given the floodlights are already in function. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start for India.
Mominul is OUT! That’s a bizarre dismissal. Ashwin bowled a carrom ball and the batter shouldered arms to let it past him. He was a bit slow in moving his arms out of the way as the ball took a faint touch off his glove and went into Pant’s hands. Mominul’s long stay at the crease ends. The last wicket falls in the same over as Khaled Ahmed finds the mid wicket fielder. Bangladesh bundled for 227.
Umesh continues with his spell, getting to move the old ball away from the left-hand batters. Taskin is OUT! Umesh gets his fourth. Taskin goes to drive a full length ball but picks the wrong line. An outside edge goes to Siraj at backward point who fumbles but manages to complete the catch. Taijul collects four on the first ball.
Ashwin nearly gets Taskin stumped. He has persisted with flighting the ball and has been rewarded with turn off the pitch. Umesh then bowls a maiden over. Mominul farms strike in Ashwin’s over before picking a single off the penultimate delivery.
Umesh Yadav picks another one. The ball pitches on a good length and thuds into the pads as Nurul is trapped in his crease. India is denied the dismissal and reviews. Three reds and off goes Nurul. Bangladesh seven down. Taskin Ahmed walks out.
Umesh replaces Unadkat. OUT! Umesh strikes as Mehidy is caught behind. And Mominul’s struggle to find partners at the other end continues. Nurul Hasan is the new man and he almost falls short while completing a double.
Mehidy with a gorgeous cover drive to bring up his team’s 200. That was one for the cameras. He confidently defends the remaining deliveries in the over. Ashwin starts with a flat delivery pitched short. Mominul places it to deep mid wicket and runs two. An inside edge for the left-hand better which just misses ther stumps. Mominul clears his front foot out and sends a full delivery down the ground for SIX!
Ashwin back into the attack and gets a maiden. Mominul then collects a single off Unadkat’s over. Bangladesh batters have opted to apply themselves in and play safe post Tea, after playing aggressive strokes in the second session. Mominul cuts Ashwin past backward point for four as Bangladesh closes in on 200.
Mehidy goes for a pull shot but gets a leading edge. Pant makes the dash to get the catch but the ball beats him. The batters complete two runs. A single to conclude the over.
Unadkat from the other end. Mominul plays out a maiden.
We are back for the final session of the day’s play. Axar Patel will start the proceedings. Mominul will take strike. Just a single from the over.
Ashwin gets Mominul to edge one but the ball stays low and Virat only manages to get it after a bounce. Mehidy sees out the over with front-foot defence shots. Axar continues his economical spell with another maiden. Unadkat with the last over of the session and he nearly gets a wicket off the final delivery. Bangladesh survives another session, thanks to Mominul’s fifty. Litton Das tried to shift gears and attack but his innings did not last long. Mehidy Hasan providing support to Mominul for now.
Just one run off Axar Patel’s over. Mominul steps out and play inside out on a flighted delivery by Ashwin. Another appeal by Ashwin and this time India does not go for a review. It was a carrom ball pitching outside off stump and going down leg. Axar Patel follows up with a maiden.
Mehidy uses Axar’s pace to nudge one down to the fine leg fence. Five runs off the over. Ashwin teases Mominul with tossed up deliveries but the batter safely denies the offer. An LBW appeal in the same over as Mominul gets trapped on his back foot. India goes for a review but the ball had pitched outside leg. A second review lost by the visitors. A single to end the over.
Ashwin replaces Siraj. And he picks up a wicket! Litton Das goes for a flick through mid wicket but the ball goes straight to KL Rahul. That’s the second for Ashwin and half the Bangladesh side is back in the pavilion.
Litton attacks in Siraj’s over. First, a punch off the back foot past point, followed by a pull shot for SIX. An LBW shout off the last ball which cuts sharply back in. Pant stops the team for going for a review. Litton continues to aggress and cuts for another boundary in Axar’s over.
Siraj is put back into attack. Mominul slashes at a short-pitched ball, gets a top edge and collects four runs. A front-foot drive by Litton through covers for three runs to end the over. A square drive by Litton in Axar’s over gets another three runs.
Unadkat tries a bouncer on Mominul. The batter stays back and plays an upper cut over the slip cordon. He slashes another one over backward point for the second boundary of the over. Mominul brings up his fifty with that shot. Litton Das opens his account with a back foot punch on the on side. Axar keeps the off-stump line for the remaining over.
Axar in for his second spell and is welcomed by Mushfiqur with a sweep for four runs. Five dots to end the over. In the next over, Mominul goes for a drive but loses control. The edge lands just short of Axar Patel at point. OUT! Unadkat finally foxes Mushfiqur with a delivery that pitches and straightens. An faint edge goes safely into Pant’s gloves.
Mushfiqur rocks back and cuts an Ashwin delivery to the fence. Two more boundaries of the over - one past mid on and the second through the point region. Mominul flicks one through mid wicket in Unadkat’s over for four runs. Another boundary off the over as the ball pierces the mid wicket and mid on fielders. An edge off the last ball but it falls just short of the gully fielder.
Ashwin is brought back into the attack. He gets one to bounce sharply on the very first ball. Mushfiqur tried to cut seeing the length but the ball shot up at him. He taps the last delivery to fine leg and Bangladesh reaches 100. Unadkat takes the other end. Mushfiqur tries to punch a delivery pitching on off stump but it beats the outside edge with sharp away swing. The fifth delivery comes back in to the right-hand batter. The impact was in line but the bounce was taking it over the stumps. A single off the last ball.
Mushfiqur yet again picks a single with a nudge down to fine leg. Umesh nearly gets Mominul to edge with a delivery that holds its line. He induces an edge off the final delivery but the ball teases its way to the boundary. An appeal for LBW in the next over but the umpire denies. India reviews only to find the impact was outside the line. Mushfiqur survives. A maiden over from Siraj.
Siraj tests Mushfiqur with a stump-to-stump line. He picks a single of the fourth delivery with a flick to square leg region. Mominul sees out the remaining over by defending on the front foot.
First ball after lunch and India have a breakthrough. Soft dismissal as Shakib chips one to Pujara at mid-off. Umesh Yadav with the breakthrough. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in.
Players take lunch with both Ashwin and Axar operating. Axar replaced Umesh and conceded five, including a boundary, in his first over. He had a slip and a leg slip in place. Pant missed a stumping off Ashwin in the last over before the break. Shakib had stepped down the track but missed the ball, and Pant was blinded by the batter and spotted the ball too late. A 43-run partnership between Shakib and Momimul has somewhat rescued Bangladesh in this session.
Shakib steps out to Ashwin and clears the deep midwicket boundary for the first maximum of the match. Ten runs from the over as Shakib had smashed a four over extra cover earlier. Bangladesh 63/2 in 22 overs.
Another tight over from Ashwin - just one from it. He gets one to take Shakib’s inside edge as the batter presses forward to defend with a straight bat.
Loose delivery on the pads by Unadkat and Mominul flicks it to the square leg boudary for four runs and brings up Bangladesh’s 50 in 18.4 overs.
OUT! Two wickets in two overs for India. Ashwin pitched it outside off, turned it away slightly. Shanto doesn’t offer a shot and presses forward to defend with his pad. Impact was outside off but that doesn’t matter as no shot was offered. Shanto takes the review but the ball is just clipping off stump and the on-field decision stands.
OUT! Unadkat gets his first Test wicket. The ball came in from a back-of-a-length, Zakir tried to cut and the ball went off the gloves to Rahul at fourth slip.
Ashwin replaces Umesh, around the wicket. A slip and a short leg for Zakir. Turn and bounce on the first ball for Ashwin, prompting Rahul to place an extra slip fielder. Six runs off the over.
Unadkat is exploiting his height to get some good bounce from the wicket. Perhaps keeping a short leg would be prudent. There you go. There’s now a short leg in place for Shanto. Three slips as well for the left-handers. Zakir gets a leading outside edge off the fifth ball, but it flies over backward point, and the batters run three.
Unadkat with the ball, replaces Siraj. Top edge for Shanto as he tries to flick one on leg-side. Unadkat surprises Zakir with some extra bounce to end the over.
Umesh bowls the first maiden over - the sixth of the innings and continues pitching it on the fuller side. Siraj continues by tying up the batters with a good length around off stump ploy but then bowls too full and Shanto steers it between gully and point for a boundary. Umesh comes around the wicket for the first time in the eighth over but the openers continue to weather the storm.
Good to see Siraj continue after it looked like he had hurt his shoulder trying to take a catch. Siraj and Umesh both inducing the inside edges of both openers. They push their lengths further up to tempt the drives and look for a false shot. Good use of the lateral movement on offer as Umesh squares up Shanto with one that jags away sharply from the outside edge. FOUR! Thick outside edge as Siraj spears it in full and straight and Shanto looks for the flick. The ball flies past the third slip fielder and Kohli wants a leg-side fielder to join the slip cordon.
Umesh from the other end. Three slips and a gully. First ball of the over and Siraj drops a catch at deep backward square leg. Zakir flicked a length ball on leg-stump in the air, Siraj ran from fine leg but let the ball through his fingers and also hurt himself in the process. A couple of runs taken.
Siraj to start proceedings with the ball. Zakir and Shanto in to open the innings. Siraj keeps it on a length in and around off. He gets one to straighten a bit after pitching it on leg stump and appeals for LBW but it hit Shanto high. FOUR! Full outside off and this is slapped down the track for a boundary.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.
KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat.
Not all matches are won in the first innings. But very many are lost. It is this threat that Bangladesh has to guard against to prevent a clean sweep when it welcomes India to the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium for the second and final Test from Thursday.
In Chattogram, the visitor was 48 for three in the first innings, only to be let off the hook. Bangladesh then collapsed for 150 in its opening essay to hand India the initiative, which K.L. Rahul & Co. capitalised on to record a thumping 188-run victory.
In contrast to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium wicket, which eased up for batting after a tricky first day, the one in Mirpur is expected to be more spin-friendly. South African legend Allan Donald, who is the host’s fast-bowling coach, confirmed the same on match eve and even gladdened a few local hearts with the news that skipper Shakib Al Hasan was fit to resume his all-rounder duties.
The 35-year-old bowled just 12 overs of his left-arm spin in the first Test because of a rib injury, and the hope is for him to combine well with the in-form Taijul Islam. The Indian nets, predictably, had a fair share of left-arm spin, with Kuldeep Yadav and a local net bowler feeding the batters enough.
But regardless of the strength of the Bangladesh bowling – which will also be bolstered by speedster Taskin Ahmed’s return – the Indian batting line-up remains formidable. That it managed to win the first Test without two of its best batters in Rahul and Virat Kohli getting big runs is enough evidence that there are higher gears it can shift into.
Rohit Sharma’s unavailability means Shubman Gill will get a chance to build on his hugely satisfying century, albeit on what is expected to be a more testing wicket. That Shreyas Iyer, arguably India’s best player of spin, is in fine fettle after an excellent, match-turning 86 should give confidence.
Skipper Rahul had a scare when he had to stop batting during Wednesday’s training after being hit on his right hand off a throwdown. He winced in pain, dropped the bat and shook his hand vigorously and was soon attended to by the medical staff. But batting coach Vikram Rathour, in his pre-match media briefing, said that it didn’t “look serious.”
Abhimanyu Easwaran is the reserve opener should Rahul not be able to play, and the Bengal batter was active in the nets, under the watchful eyes of both Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey.
The bowling will pick itself, with the spin trio of R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav expected to do a bulk of the heavy lifting as India seeks vital World Test Championship points. Bangladesh can ill-afford the kind of impatience it displayed in the first innings of the opening Test.
It can take a leaf out of Zakir Hasan’s notebook, whose century on debut was a top-draw performance. But Zakir himself will be a pursued man now and a sophomore’s test is the toughest test there is.
India: KL Rahul (c.), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed.
The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network from 9:00 AM IST on Thursday, December 22. The match will also be LIVE streamed on the SonyLiv app.