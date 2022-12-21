Cricket

IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Test series 2022?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the second Test between India and Bangladesh, which begins from Thursday, December 22.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 17:30 IST
India’s Virat Kohli bats in the nets.

India’s Virat Kohli bats in the nets. | Photo Credit: AP

India and Bangladesh will face off in the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka from Thursday, December 22.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online live stream of IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

When will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Thursday, December 22.

Where will IND vs BAN 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

THE SQUADS
India: KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.

