Cricket

IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Test series 2022?

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first Test between India and Bangladesh, which begins from Tuesday, December 14.

Team Sportstar
13 December, 2022 21:53 IST
13 December, 2022 21:53 IST
India‘s Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday.

India‘s Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first Test between India and Bangladesh, which begins from Tuesday, December 14.

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from Tuesday, December 14. The second Test will be played from December 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs BAN 1st Test Live?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online live stream of IND vs BAN 1st Test?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will IND vs BAN 1st Test start?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 1st Test take place?

The toss for the first Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

When will IND vs BAN 1st Test start?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Tuesday, December 14.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st Test be played?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

THE SQUADS
India: KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us