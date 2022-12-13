IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Test series 2022?

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from Tuesday, December 14. The second Test will be played from December 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs BAN 1st Test Live?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online live stream of IND vs BAN 1st Test?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will IND vs BAN 1st Test start?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 1st Test take place?

The toss for the first Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

When will IND vs BAN 1st Test start?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Tuesday, December 14.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st Test be played?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.