India tour of England 2025: Lord’s, Oval, Headingley among five centres for Tests

India is set to tour England for five Tests in June 2025 and these matches will be played at Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and the Old Trafford for the Pataudi Trophy.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 16:49 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India is the only side apart from Australia against whom England plays five Tests in a series, both home and away.
India is the only side apart from Australia against whom England plays five Tests in a series, both home and away.
infoIcon

India is the only side apart from Australia against whom England plays five Tests in a series, both home and away.

The hallowed Lord’s, iconic Oval, seamer-friendly Headingley are among the five centres where the Indian cricket team will play its Test matches during its 2025 tour, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The ECB announced its home calendar for the seven-year cycle between 2025-2031 involving its men’s and women’s teams.

ALSO READ
Rose Bowl to host first Ashes Test in 2027

According to the ICC FTP, India is set to tour England for five Tests in June 2025 and ECB said in a release that these matches will be played at Lord’s, The Oval (both in London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Headingley (Leeds) and the Old Trafford (Manchester) for the Pataudi Trophy.

The Rose Bowl in Southampton, where India lost the first World Test Championship final to New Zealand two years ago, replaces Headingley as a venue for the series in 2029, while the other four venues — Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston and Old Trafford — remain the same.

“By announcing arrangements for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so that they can invest sustainably into stadium improvements and improved fan experiences,” said Richard Gould, ECB CEO.

India is the only side apart from Australia against whom England plays five Tests in a series, both home and away.

England’s next tour of India will be in January 2024 for a five-Test affair, which will be played for the Anthony de Mello Trophy.

India and England have been playing five matches in a Test series since 2014, with the exception of England’s tour of India in 2020-21 when one Test was reduced to accommodate limited-overs series, which was postponed due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

India last won an away Test series against England about 16 years ago in 2007.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
