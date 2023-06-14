Magazine

Rose Bowl to host first Ashes Test in 2027

Along with the Rose Bowl, which staged the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021, the other venues for the series will be Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 16:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host its first Ashes match in 2027.
FILE PHOTO: The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host its first Ashes match in 2027. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host its first Ashes match in 2027. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host its first Ashes match in 2027 when England’s men’s team plays Australia in a five-match series, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Along with the Rose Bowl, which staged the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021, the other venues for the series will be Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Lord’s, The Oval and Edgbaston will also host matches in the 2031 series between the two countries, with Old Trafford and Headingley the other two venues.

The England women’s team will play Test matches against Australia at Headingley in 2027 and at the Rose Bowl in 2031.

This year’s Ashes series gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
