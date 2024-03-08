IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Playing for India is both nerve-wracking and enjoyable, says Padikkal

The night before India’s fifth and final Test against England, Devdutt Padikkal received a message from the team management hinting at a possible debut in red-ball cricket.

With Rajat Patidar getting hit on his left ankle during a training session on the eve of the game, Padikkal was being considered as an option.

However, since receiving the message, it was tough for the young batter from Karnataka to catch some sleep.

When Ravichandran Ashwin handed him over the Test cap, Padikkal finally came to terms with the fact that he was stepping into the big league of red-ball cricket. If the occasion wasn’t big enough, he made it more special by scoring a half-century, batting at No.4, at the HPCA Stadium on Friday.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit, Gill centuries put India in control on Day 2

“Regardless of when you get to know, there is always going to be nervousness around. That was still there…” Padikkal said.

Padikkal was named in the squad ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, even though he had to warm the bench for a while before finally getting his opportunity. “I was nervous. It was a tough night’s sleep, but it is something you also enjoy at the same time. You live for those days,” he added.

A consistent performer in the domestic circuit, Padikkal had a fruitful outing this season. While he was the leading run-getter for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 465 runs in his kitty. He amassed 556 runs in nine Ranji Trophy innings at an average of 92.66, including three centuries.

In the three innings against the England Lions, Paddikal scored 191 runs, including a hundred and a half-century. Eventually, all the hard work paid off as he finally fulfilled his dreams of donning the whites for India.

“Obviously, runs give you confidence, and it was not any different for me. For the first couple of years, I wasn’t doing well in First-Class cricket, but you keep working hard, try to improve your game and make those small adjustments,” he said.

Even though he had to sit out in the Rajkot and Ranchi Tests, Padikkal did not stop training with the team regularly.

“I have always believed that discipline is key to success in anything that you do. Whether [it is] your practice or [it is] your day-to-day habits or food. I have tried to be disciplined, and that was my main goal.”

ALSO READ: England spin-bowling coach lauds ‘Freak’ Stokes after wicket on first ball in eight months

The last few years were not easy for him. He battled with COVID-19 and persistent stomach-related health issues, including weight loss and a constant stomach bug. However, his determination never waned.

“During sickness, I couldn’t do much, but I still wanted to make sure I am not lagging in other areas, and I continued to work on myself, whether mentally or any other small thing.”

Over the years, Padikkal made a few technical changes to his game.

“I wanted to ensure that I enjoy the game a lot more because the last couple of years, I couldn’t play that often and missing out on games made me realise how much I missed the sport, How much I want to be in the action, doing things I loved as a kid. That’s what I focussed on – just having fun and enjoying the sport…”