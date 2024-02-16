IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja key as India eyes big first innings score against England

- February 16, 2024 08:09My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz after Test debut
Sarfaraz Khan’s agonising wait for an India cap ended on Thursday when he was named in the playing XI for the third England Test in Rajkot. Sarfaraz was run out for 62 from 66 balls, having taken down England’s spinners in particular.
Rohit Sharma went past a significant milestone on the first day of the third Test, surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of sixes in Test cricket.
Virender Sehwag - 91
Rohit Sharma - 79
MS Dhoni - 78
Sachin Tendulkar - 69
Kapil Dev - 61
With the final round of matches starting today in the Elite division, find out which teams are in contention for a spot in the quarterfinals and what they need to do to get there.
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals qualification scenarios: Which eight teams can qualify for knockouts?
The race for knockouts qualification intensifies as the Ranji Trophy 2023–24 season enters the last round of the group stage after producing a thrilling round six that was decorated with enthralling draws, spectacular wins and heart-wrenching losses.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit and Jadeja’s hundreds, Sarfaraz’s sizzling debut save India’s blushes on Day 1
India finished the opening day of the third Test against England on 326 for five at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan struck a brisk fifty.
Had it not been for Suryakumar Yadav’s insistence, Naushad would not have been present on the sidelines to cherish the moment that he aspired ever since Sarfaraz was a little kid, writes Amol Karhadkar.
The second day of the third Test between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network from 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app and website.
