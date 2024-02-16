MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja key as India eyes big first innings score against England

India vs England LIVE Day 2: Check the live score and updates from Day 2 of the 3rd Test match between India and England being played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Updated : Feb 16, 2024 08:11 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century against England during the third Test. VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century against England during the third Test. VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century against England during the third Test. VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second day of the third Test between India and England from the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

  • February 16, 2024 08:09
    My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz after Test debut

    Sarfaraz Khan’s agonising wait for an India cap ended on Thursday when he was named in the playing XI for the third England Test in Rajkot. Sarfaraz was run out for 62 from 66 balls, having taken down England’s spinners in particular.

  • February 16, 2024 08:05
    Most sixes for India in Test matches

    Rohit Sharma went past a significant milestone on the first day of the third Test, surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of sixes in Test cricket. 

    Virender Sehwag - 91

    Rohit Sharma - 79

    MS Dhoni - 78

    Sachin Tendulkar - 69

    Kapil Dev - 61

  • February 16, 2024 07:43
    Ranji Trophy knockout scenarios

    With the final round of matches starting today in the Elite division, find out which teams are in contention for a spot in the quarterfinals and what they need to do to get there. 

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals qualification scenarios: Which eight teams can qualify for knockouts?

    The race for knockouts qualification intensifies as the Ranji Trophy 2023–24 season enters the last round of the group stage after producing a thrilling round six that was decorated with enthralling draws, spectacular wins and heart-wrenching losses.

  • February 16, 2024 07:38
    IND vs ENG: 3rd Test, Day 1 Match Report

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit and Jadeja’s hundreds, Sarfaraz’s sizzling debut save India’s blushes on Day 1

    India finished the opening day of the third Test against England on 326 for five at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan struck a brisk fifty.

  • February 16, 2024 07:34
    How Suryakumar Yadav persuaded Sarfaraz Khan’s father to travel to Rajkot for his son’s debut Test

    Had it not been for Suryakumar Yadav’s insistence, Naushad would not have been present on the sidelines to cherish the moment that he aspired ever since Sarfaraz was a little kid, writes Amol Karhadkar. 

    How Suryakumar Yadav persuaded Sarfaraz Khan’s father to travel to Rajkot for his son’s debut Test

    Till Wednesday morning, Naushad Khan was planning to stay in Mumbai. On Thursday morning, he saw his dream come true at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

  • February 16, 2024 07:27
    India vs England 3rd Test Streaming Info

    The second day of the third Test between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network from 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app and website. 

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja key as India eyes big first innings score against England
    Team Sportstar
  2. How Suryakumar Yadav persuaded Sarfaraz Khan’s father to travel to Rajkot for his son’s debut Test
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: A revamped Kerala takes on in-form Andhra
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play Tests in Australia
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz after Test debut
    Ayan Acharya
